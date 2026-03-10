Idefirix (Hansa Biopharma) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idefirix Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The idefirix market report provides comprehensive insights, including statistics on global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities, offering an expansive view of the current and future scenarios in the industry. It includes sales of lyophilized powders and injectable solutions, accounting for revenues generated within specific geographies.

The historic growth of the idefirix market can be attributed to several factors, including the shortage of kidneys for transplantation, the presence of donor-specific antibodies, and the limitations of traditional desensitization methods. Imlifidase has demonstrated early clinical success, contributing to the rise of transplant centers.

Looking ahead, the forecast period's growth is expected to be driven by a rising demand for kidney transplants, expansion of transplant waiting lists, and an increased adoption of precision immunology. Supportive regulatory pathways and growth in specialized transplant clinics also play a significant role in future expansion.

Key trends predicted for the forecast period include increased use of desensitization therapies in transplantation, a growing focus on highly sensitized patients, and the expansion of enzyme-based immunomodulation. These advances are anticipated to increase kidney transplant volumes and improve access to advanced transplant care. The idefirix market is further bolstered by the increasing prevalence and incidence of kidney diseases, with contributing factors such as aging populations, rising diabetes and hypertension rates, and genetic predispositions.

Idefirix, an innovative immunoglobulin G (IgG)-degrading enzyme therapy, enables highly sensitized individuals to undergo life-saving kidney transplants by reducing donor-specific antibodies that might otherwise lead to transplant rejection. The growing prevalence of kidney diseases is projected to fuel the idefirix market as kidney disease cases continue to rise. A report by Kidney Research in June 2023 projected that incidences of acute kidney injury would grow from approximately 615,000 cases in 2022 to 637,000 by 2033.

Desensitization treatments, an important trend in the idefirix market, are being developed for highly sensitized kidney transplant patients. In July 2023, Hansa Biopharma announced that Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration approved Idefirix (imlifidase) as a desensitization treatment, marking a significant advancement for kidney transplant options in Australia. This therapy enables patients to receive transplants from both living and deceased donors by reducing anti-donor antibodies.

In January 2024, Hansa Biopharma AB partnered with UAE-based NewBridge Pharmaceuticals to enhance patient access to its desensitization therapy for kidney transplantation, leveraging NewBridge's regional expertise. The partnership aims to expand the availability of Idefirix, highlighting the presence of Hansa Biopharma as a major company in this sector.

Europe emerged as the largest region in the idefirix market in 2025, with expectations to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries such as Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs have influenced the idefirix market by raising costs for importing enzyme production materials, impacting regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific. While this has increased therapy pricing and affected access, it has also prompted regional biomanufacturing investments and localized supply chains for transplant biologics.

Global Idefirix Market Trends and Strategies

Rising Use of Desensitization Therapies in Transplantation

Expansion of Enzyme Based Immunomodulation

Increasing Kidney Transplant Volumes

Improved Access to Advanced Transplant Care

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Report Scope:

Patient demographics (Pediatric, Adult)

Applications (Kidney Transplantation, Desensitization Protocols)

End-User sectors (Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Home Healthcare)

Distribution Channels (Direct Sales, Pharmacies)

