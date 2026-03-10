Textile Chemicals Market to Grow at 3.6% CAGR by 2031 as Synthetic Fibres Maintain a Leading Share in Raw Material Consumption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the global textile chemicals market size is projected to rise from USD 29.08 billion in 2025 to USD 30.15 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 36.13 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.68% during 2026–2031. Growth is largely supported by expanding textile manufacturing in Asia-Pacific, increasing use of digital textile printing, and stronger demand for performance-oriented fabric finishes. At the same time, regulatory pressure on PFAS chemicals and fluctuations in petrochemical feedstock prices are creating short-term challenges. However, continued investment in bio-based enzymes and water-borne formulations is expected to sustain long-term development across the sector.

Textile Chemicals Market Trends and Insights

Accelerated Expansion of Textile Manufacturing in Asia Pacific

Textile manufacturing across the Asia Pacific region is expanding quickly, supported by strong export activity, rising investments, and policy initiatives that encourage local production. Governments are actively promoting the development of man-made fibers and modern processing facilities, which in turn boosts the need for advanced textile processing chemicals.

Tighter Environmental Rules Encouraging Cleaner Chemistries

Environmental regulations around the world are becoming stricter, pushing the textile industry to move away from hazardous substances. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting safer, water-based alternatives and low-emission processing chemicals to meet compliance standards. This regulatory pressure is accelerating the shift toward sustainable textile finishing solutions and encouraging suppliers to develop eco-friendly product portfolios.

Rising Adoption of Digital Textile Printing

The growing popularity of digital textile printing is transforming how fabrics are colored and finished. This technology enables faster design changes, smaller production runs, and significantly lower water usage compared with traditional dyeing methods. As brands seek more flexible and sustainable manufacturing processes, demand for specialized inks and auxiliary chemicals designed for digital printing continues to grow.

Textile Chemicals Industry Segmentation Insights

By Type

Coating and Sizing Chemicals

Colorants and Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Desizing Agents

Other Types (Yarn Lubricant, Bleaching Agents, etc.)

By Raw Material

Natural Fibres

Synthetic Fibres

Bio-Based

Specialty Chemicals

By Application

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Automotive Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Other Applications (Medical and Hygiene Textiles, Sports Textiles, etc.)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Textile Chemicals Market Share by Region:

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the global textile chemicals landscape due to its vast manufacturing base and strong export-oriented textile sector. Countries such as China and India benefit from government-backed industrial programs, expanding production capacity and encouraging the growth of technical textile hubs. The region’s integrated supply chain-from fibre production to finished garments-also enables faster adoption of environmentally friendly chemical solutions, helping maintain its leadership in global textile processing.

North America represents a smaller but strategically significant market, focusing largely on high-performance textiles used in sectors like aerospace, healthcare, and protective apparel. The trend of near-shoring textile production within the region is encouraging renewed investment in local dyeing and finishing facilities. At the same time, stricter environmental regulations are accelerating the transition toward safer, water-based textile treatments.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says,“Demand for textile chemicals is evolving with changes in global textile production, sustainability priorities, and regulatory standards across manufacturing hubs. Mordor Intelligence applies structured research and multi-source validation, helping executives interpret market direction with confidence.”

Textile Chemicals Companies

Achitex Minerva SpA

Albemarle Corporation

Archroma

BASF

Bozzetto Group

CHT Group

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

Croda International PLC

Dow Inc.

DyStar Group

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Kemira Oyj

Kiri Industries Ltd

K-Tech (India) Ltd

L. N. Chemical Industries

Nouryon



Rudolf GmbH

Sarex

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Tanatex Chemicals BV

Wacker Chemie AG

