Momus Analytics and CTO Jorge Fonte Featured in CIO Applications for Advancing Data-Driven Jury Intelligence

MIAMI, FL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momus Analytics, a litigation intelligence platform designed to support jury selection and juror research, has been featured in CIO Applications. The article highlights the company’s approach to modernizing juror intelligence through technology, data analysis, and research-driven workflows.

The feature also spotlights Jorge Fonte, Chief Technology Officer of Momus Analytics, and his role in developing technology that helps litigation teams better organize, analyze, and act on juror data during trial preparation.

As jury selection becomes increasingly complex, law firms are seeking more efficient ways to gather and interpret information about prospective jurors. Momus Analytics addresses this challenge by providing a centralized platform that streamlines juror research, organizes behavioral insights, and enables trial teams to collaborate more effectively.

In the article, Fonte discusses how technology is reshaping the way legal teams approach juror analysis, moving beyond fragmented research methods toward more structured and data-driven strategies.

“Technology has the ability to bring clarity and structure to the way juror information is gathered and analyzed,” said Jorge Fonte, CTO of Momus Analytics. “Our goal is to give trial teams better tools to understand patterns, organize research, and make more informed decisions during jury selection.”

The CIO Applications feature examines the growing role of technology in litigation strategy and highlights how Momus Analytics is helping law firms adapt to a more data-driven approach to juror intelligence.

Momus Analytics continues to expand its platform capabilities to support litigation teams nationwide as they integrate technology into jury research and trial preparation.

The full article can be read here:

https://www.cioapplications.com/momus-analytics-2026

