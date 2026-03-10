IQ.AI by FTI Technology Achieves Measurable Results Globally for World’s Largest In-House Legal Teams and Law Firms, Adds IQ.AI Studio

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) announced that adoption for IQ.AI by FTI Technology™ is growing among the world’s largest corporate legal departments and law firms, and introduced IQ.AI Studio, a proprietary library of artificial intelligence tasks, models and processes.

IQ.AI is patent pending and combines proprietary workflows and expertise with generative AI technology from FTI Technology and its software partners. Launched in 2024, IQ.AI is proven across engagements including antitrust and competition review, post-breach data mining and analysis, cross-border litigations and complex investigations in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

IQ.AI is the most comprehensive and flexible generative artificial intelligence solution on the market, having transformed complexity into clarity on hundreds of matters for multinational corporate clients and law firms, and with the addition of IQ.AI Studio, it further enhances flexibility and global scalability to drive insights and efficiency.

“Our clients consistently tell us that IQ.AI has the most extensive generative AI capabilities available for legal and regulatory use cases,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “AI fatigue and hype surrounding point solutions, alongside ongoing shifts in emerging data and global regulations, are adding challenges and cost to legal and compliance matters, underscoring the need for intricate, expert-led innovations. With IQ.AI, our teams are transforming that complexity into clarity with a proven, end-to-end generative AI solution.”

IQ.AI Studio enables clients to launch expert-tested generative AI tasks, as well as self-create and reuse their own custom generative AI tasks for common use cases and workflows, resulting in consistency, substantial data insights and cost savings. Corporate legal departments benefit from the ability to reliably apply generative AI in alignment with corporate guidelines and leverage IQ.AI for insights beyond legal and regulatory use cases.

This dedicated solution provides clients with global access to a variety of leading large language models and technologies, as well as a library of pre-built tasks developed by FTI Technology’s data scientists and subject matter experts across antitrust, data breach, investigations and other legal use cases.

IQ.AI clients will also have early access to new agentic capabilities focused on specific use cases and skills, such as investigations workflows that help legal and compliance teams automate manual steps with human oversight. IQ.AI provides centralized, real-time, AI-powered collaboration across in-house, law firm and expert advisor teams, enabling enhanced insights and efficiencies through first pass review, privilege review, privilege logging and more.

IQ.AI is integrated with FTI Technology’s emerging data sources solutions, Connect and Universal Messaging Platform, to provide AI-enhanced contextualization, summarization and metadata enrichment of multimedia and disparate messages from cloud applications and collaboration tools.

Recent IQ.AI success metrics include:

Savings of approximately 250 days’ worth of manual review for privilege classification and review during a second request.

Automated training for a technology assisted review model in a major litigation, enabling on-time review of more than 3 million documents.

Extraction of personally identifiable information from 1 million documents in four days during a client’s response to a major data breach.

Rapid labelling and classification of more than 45,000 multimedia files during an intellectual property theft dispute, under a timeline that would not have been possible using other methods.

Fulfillment of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing timeline using custom AI prompts to analyze a large contract population, handling varied language, geographical nuances and correcting data issues that would have delayed manual review.



On one recent engagement, FTI Technology supported a law firm in representing a multinational corporation following an investigation into anti-competitive behaviors. The law firm needed to know what might be helpful or harmful to their client’s position, as the regulatory agency already had possession of the company’s documents. FTI Technology’s specialist e-discovery data science team provided a flexible, generative AI-powered approach and identified opportunities to create significant time savings for the law firm. Using IQ.AI, the team reviewed the documents in less than half the time taken for human review, while working with the legal team to conduct additional generative AI analysis in parallel.

Jon Chan, a Senior Managing Director and leader of the e-discovery innovation team at FTI Technology, added, “Corporate legal departments are moving quickly with AI adoption and looking for ways to accelerate manual work and collaboration across in-house and outside counsel. This is where IQ.AI unlocks the real power of generative AI: not in merely addressing a single task but empowering the ability to explore multiple hypotheses, angles and document populations in parallel, with a reliable feedback loop between humans and technology. Our entire suite of workflows, capabilities and expertise is designed for hyper-flexibility across many use cases and guiding the application of AI according to each client’s specific needs, and our new IQ.AI Studio is a launchpad for clients to build upon our proprietary capabilities and uniquely customize and re-use their own.”

During Legalweek at North Javits Center in New York City, FTI Technology is offering presentations of IQ.AI for Review, Antitrust, Investigations and Contracts by appointment and at booth 324. Dedicated data science leaders will host exclusive conversations and provide an early look at upcoming releases featuring IQ.AI Agents. Additionally, FTI Technology is hosting the following sessions at the conference:

The AI Escape Room, Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. ET. Speakers include Jon Chan and Corey Gildart, Senior Managing Directors at FTI Technology; Nicole Langston, Head of E-Discovery, Counsel at Barclays; and Philip Weldon, Director of E-Discovery and Litigation Support at Hecker Fink.

Tech-Driven Legal Innovation, Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Speakers include Sophie Ross, Global CEO at FTI Technology; Kelly Clay, Assistant General Counsel at GSK; Scott Reents, Partner at Cravath; and Stephen Dooley, Director of E-Discovery and Litigation Support at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Innovation in Disputes & Investigations: Three AI Case Studies, Thursday, March 12 at 10:15 a.m. ET. Speakers include Andrew Szwez, a Senior Managing Director at FTI Technology; Steven Sheppard DiCesare, Counsel at Hughes Hubbard; Ryan Leske, Counsel at A&O Shearman; and Maria Georges, Special Counsel at Covington & Burling.



