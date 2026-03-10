Telesat advances Telesat Lightspeed terrestrial network with new Quebec and Saskatchewan landing station sites

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, announced the acquisition of land in Estevan, Saskatchewan and Papineauville, Quebec, and the lease of land in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan. These sites will host new landing stations that will route data between the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network and major fibre and internet exchange points. The geographically diverse locations enhance network resiliency and performance for the satellite network.

As the largest space program in Canada’s history, Telesat Lightspeed will expand the reach of terrestrial telecom networks and help bridge the digital divide by delivering secure, high-speed broadband connectivity worldwide. These landing stations will help enable sovereign, next-generation digital services and support Canada’s economic growth, while reinforcing the protection of Arctic and northern territories.

“Telesat is rapidly advancing the global buildout of the terrestrial infrastructure that will be fully integrated with our LEO satellites, and these Quebec and Saskatchewan sites are playing pivotal roles in that progress,” said Asit Tandon, Telesat’s Chief Network and Information Officer. “These strategically located facilities strengthen connectivity across Canada and contribute to the worldwide terrestrial foundation we are establishing ahead of our first satellite launch in December.”

Site preparation is now underway. The Quebec landing station is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026 with the Saskatchewan sites to follow by year end.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

Media Contact:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Telesat Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements’’ and “forward looking information” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “expected,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Telesat or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, provide forward looking information, orally or in writing, which may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and news releases or oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer of Telesat. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this news release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the statements made in this news release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this news release.

These forward-looking statements and this forward looking information are not guarantees of future performance, are based on Telesat’s current expectations, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward looking information.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with financial factors, including swings in the global financial markets, access to capital to construct our LEO satellite constellation and refinance our GEO debt, volatility of securities values in an industry sector where values may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Telesat’s control, inflation, rising or prolonged elevated interest rates, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and tariffs; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures, impaired satellite performance or dependence on large customers; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation and the timing of any such deployment; Telesat’s ability to meet the conditions for advance of the loans under the funding agreements for the constellation; technological hurdles, including Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet Telesat’s schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ supply chains; competition, including with other LEO systems, deployed and yet to be deployed; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including government restrictions and regulations, access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; and the ability to expand Telesat’s existing satellite utilization. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 that was filed on March 27, 2025 with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (“SEDAR+”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.ca.