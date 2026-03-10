Hydase (Akorn, PrimaPharm) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydase Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hydase market is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors across historical and forecast periods. Historically, the market's expansion can be attributed to the need for improved injectable drug dispersion and its widespread use in anesthesia delivery, oncology extravasation management, and hospital-based injectable therapies. In the forecast period, increasing injectable drug volumes, expansion of outpatient procedures, and the adoption of synthetic enzymes are anticipated to propel market growth.

A rising geriatric population is a key driver of growth in the Hydase market. With the World Health Organization projecting that by 2030, one in six people globally will be 60 or older, the demand for enhanced absorption and dispersion of subcutaneous fluids in the elderly is increasing. Moreover, minimally invasive surgeries, which offer benefits such as faster recovery and reduced complications, are boosting the demand for Hydase. The use of robotics in surgery has grown, evidenced by Intuitive Surgical Inc.'s reported 12% increase in da Vinci surgical system placements in late 2023.

An increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is also propelling the market. With consumers seeking non-invasive cosmetic enhancements, the use of Hydase in aesthetic treatments offers precision and customizable outcomes. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery noted a 3.4% increase in procedures in 2023, with face and head procedures growing by 19.6% year-over-year.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are anticipated to see significant market developments. Despite challenges from tariffs affecting production costs and distribution in North America and Europe, these regions are witnessing domestic manufacturing growth and innovations in synthetic hyaluronidase.

Hydase comprises sales of injectable enzymes, pre-filled syringes, topical formulations, and kits. It is distributed through hospitals, specialty clinics, and online pharmacies, serving fields like dermatology, chemotherapy, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery. Major companies in this sector include Akorn Inc. and PrimaPharm Inc.

The market research report on Hydase provides valuable insights into market statistics, global size, regional shares, and emerging opportunities. Catering to the needs of stakeholders, the report offers a comprehensive perspective on the current and future industry landscape. As healthcare innovations continue to evolve, the Hydase market is set to experience substantial growth, spurred by technological advancements and changing demographic trends.

Report Scope:

Type: Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase; Synthetic Hyaluronidase

Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

Application: Dermatology; Chemotherapy; Ophthalmology; Plastic Surgery; Other Applications

Geographies: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Countries Covered: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada

Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada Time Series: Includes both five-year historical and ten-year forecast studies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Hydase Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Hydase Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Hydase Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Hydase Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Hydase Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Specialty Clinics

5.3. Oncology Centers

5.4. Dermatology Clinics

5.5. Surgical Centers



6. Hydase Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Hydase Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Hydase PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Hydase Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Hydase Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Hydase Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Hydase Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Hydase Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Hydase Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Hydase Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Hydase Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



