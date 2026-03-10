Virtuix Appoints Brett Moyer to Board of Directors

Veteran Technology Executive Brings Public Company, Capital Markets, and Operating Experience to Support Virtuix’s Growth Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced the appointment of Brett Moyer to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Brett Moyer has served as Chief Financial Officer of Datavault AI (NASDAQ), an AI-driven data experience, valuation, and monetization entity since January 2025, and has been a Director and Chairman of the Board since 2010. He was a founding member of WiSA Technologies and served as president, CEO, and director from 2010 until December 2024, when the company acquired Data Vault Holdings’ assets and expanded its operations as Datavault AI. He has also served as a director of RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ) since June 2025.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Moyer served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Focus Enhancements and held leadership roles at Zenith Electronics. He has also served on the board of Aliant International University since 2016 and previously served on the Boards for HotChalk, Inc. and NeoMagic Corporation. He holds a BA in Economics from Beloit College and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

“We are pleased to welcome Brett to the Virtuix Board of Directors at an exciting time in the Company’s growth,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Brett brings a unique combination of public company leadership, capital markets and M&A expertise, and operating experience across innovative technology businesses. As we scale Omni One, expand our market presence, and pursue new strategic opportunities, Brett’s perspective will be highly valuable to the Virtuix team as we create long-standing value and growth for our shareholders.”

“I am excited to join the Virtuix Board at such a pivotal moment for the company and the broader immersive entertainment industry,” said Mr. Moyer. “With its recent Nasdaq listing, expansion into defense applications through Virtual Terrain Walk, and joining Meta’s Made for Meta program, Virtuix is experiencing meaningful momentum across multiple fronts. The Company has developed a differentiated platform with Omni One and is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for immersive virtual reality technology in both consumer and enterprise markets. I look forward to working with the Virtuix team to support their long-term growth strategy and shareholder value creation.”

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

