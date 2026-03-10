ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

10 MARCH 2026 at 13.50 EET



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 172,778 own B shares on 10 March 2026

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 10 March 2026 transferred altogether 172,778 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2023–2025 and a reward for commitment part to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of Orion Group.

The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022. After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 268,166.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 10 February 2022.

