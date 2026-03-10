Hepagam B (Kamada, Kibiopharma, Emergent BioSolutions) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepagam B Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HepaGam B market is set to experience significant growth, driven by an increase in hepatitis B prevalence and advancements in public health policies and healthcare worker safety measures. As global initiatives to eliminate hepatitis B intensify, hospital adoption of prophylaxis measures and improvements in vaccination programs continue to shape this market.

Hepatitis B, a viral infection that affects the liver, contributes notably to global disease burden with chronic infection risks leading to cirrhosis and liver cancer. In 2022, the World Health Organization reported that 254 million people were infected with hepatitis B, and 1.1 million deaths occurred primarily due to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. This rising prevalence is prompting increased demand for products like HepaGam B, an immunoglobulin therapy offering passive immunity to exposed individuals, thereby preventing infection.

Substantial healthcare expenditure growth is further driving the market forward. With factors such as aging populations, increased chronic disease prevalence, and enhanced access to quality care, spending on preventive therapies is expected to rise. As reported by the World Health Organization, strategic global health initiatives aim to treat a substantial portion of individuals with chronic hepatitis by 2030, bolstering market projections.

An emerging trend in this market is the expansion of plasma collection facilities, crucial for the production of immunoglobulin therapies. Companies such as Kamada Limited have opened new centers, like its Houston facility, to tap into this growing demand. This facility alone is expected to generate significant revenue, reinforcing Kamada's strategic position in the global market for specialty plasma-derived products.

According to recent reports, North America held the largest market position in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest. The market's dynamics are influenced by regional challenges, including tariffs affecting plasma collection costs and the logistics of immunoglobulin production. These challenges are fostering domestic plasma sourcing and enhancing manufacturing capacities, especially in regions heavily reliant on imported plasma products.

Key players in the HepaGam B market include Kamada Ltd., Kibiopharma Inc., and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Market research underscores the significance of regional shares, competitor analysis, and evolving industry trends as factors impacting market movements. The comprehensive market research report provides detailed insights, facilitating strategic decisions for stakeholders.

HepaGam B serves a crucial role in hepatitis B prevention, particularly for healthcare staff and newborns from infected mothers. It is typically distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online platforms, offering solutions for post-exposure prophylaxis and chronic hepatitis B treatment. The market encompasses a range of products, including vaccines, immunoglobulin preparations, and antiviral therapies, with values being the revenue generated by entities within the market.

Global Hepagam B Market Trends and Strategies

Rising Demand for Post Exposure Prophylaxis

Increased Focus on Maternal Neonatal Protection

Expansion of Immunoglobulin Therapies

Growing Awareness of Hepatitis B Prevention

Improved Infection Control Protocols

