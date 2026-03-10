Immersion Cooling Market to Reach USD 4,917.0 Million by 2033 as AI Data Centers Adoption Accelerated

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The immersion cooling market is emerging as a critical thermal management solution as computing infrastructure grows denser and more energy-intensive. The immersion cooling market is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 931.4 million in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 4,917.0 million by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 27.1% during the same period. Submerging IT hardware directly into thermally conductive, non-corrosive dielectric fluids, facility operators are achieving unprecedented heat dissipation capabilities. Surging GPU thermal design power beyond 1000W is rapidly shifting immersion cooling from a hyperscale experiment to a mandatory data center architecture.

Data centre’s cooling importance is rising alongside the rapid expansion of AI workloads, high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining and hyperscale data centers. Regulatory pressure on energy efficiency and sustainability is also accelerating adoption, as immersion cooling can drastically reduce power usage effectiveness. Technology advancements in dielectric fluids, modular immersion tanks, and scalable data center architectures are further strengthening the market’s position within the broader data center infrastructure ecosystem. Regulatory shifts, such as, European mandates curbing fluorinated compounds and tightening water consumption metrics, are pushing the ecosystem toward sustainable, bio-based coolants.

Key Takeaways from Immersion Cooling Market

The immersion cooling market is expected to reach USD 4,917.0 million by 2033, growing at 27.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

Single-phase immersion cooling remains a prominent revenue contributor due to its lower cost and easier facility integration.

Two-phase immersion is projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment during the forecast period as rack densities peak.

North America is emerging as a key investment place, heavily driven by gigawatt-class AI data center developments.

Competitive intensity is increasing rapidly due to strategic OEM integrations, with server manufacturers partnering directly with fluid providers.

Rising demand for PFAS-free, bio-based dielectric fluids is creating new opportunities for specialty chemical manufacturers.

Growing investments in specialized dielectric fluids and modular cooling systems reshaping supply chain dynamics.



Market Dynamics Shaping the Immersion Cooling Market

Explosive Growth of AI and High-Density Computing Infrastructure Fostering Immersion Cooling Market

The proliferation of artificial intelligence models, high-performance computing clusters and GPU-intensive workloads is increasing heat generation within modern data centers. Conventional air-based cooling systems are struggling to maintain performance efficiency as rack densities surpass 30–50 kW. Immersion cooling offers a highly efficient alternative by directly transferring heat away from servers through thermally conductive liquids. This improves cooling performance, reduces energy consumption as well as enables higher computing densities within smaller footprints. As hyperscale operators continue expanding AI infrastructure and next-generation data centers, immersion cooling is increasingly viewed as a long-term thermal management strategy capable of supporting the next era of computing power.

Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency Goals creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Immersion Cooling Market

Sustainability commitments and substantial requirements for energy are encouraging data center operators to explore more efficient cooling technologies. Immersion cooling can reduce cooling energy consumption by as much as 40% compared with traditional systems while also lowering water usage. These advantages are relevant as governments and regulators introduce stricter carbon reduction targets for digital infrastructure. Additionally, immersion cooling enables waste heat reuse in district heating systems, opening white spaces in energy-efficient infrastructure ecosystems. Vendors developing modular immersion systems, advanced dielectric fluids and scalable cooling platforms are positioned to capitalize on growing immersion cooling market.

High Initial Infrastructure Costs and Integration Challenges Impacting Immersion Cooling Market Growth

Despite efficiency advantages, the immersion cooling market faces barriers related to upfront capital investment and integration complexity. Retrofitting existing data centers to support immersion tanks and specialized fluids requires infrastructure modifications, including new rack designs and fluid management systems. Compatibility concerns with legacy hardware and operational training requirements also slow adoption. Moreover, supply chain limitations for specialized dielectric fluids and components increase deployment costs. While total cost of ownership may improve over time due to energy savings, the initial investment hurdle continues to restrict adoption.

Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation

By Cooling Type

Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Single-phase immersion cooling currently accounts for a key share in immersion cooling market due to its operational simplicity and relatively lower infrastructure complexity. In this system, dielectric liquid absorbs heat without boiling, allowing efficient thermal transfer while maintaining system stability. Many enterprise and colocation data centers favour this approach because it requires fewer design modifications. However, two-phase immersion cooling is emerging as fastest-growing segment in high-density computing environments. This method allows liquids to vaporize and condense within sealed systems, delivering superior heat removal capabilities. As computing power increases in AI and HPC clusters, two-phase solutions are gaining traction for their enhanced cooling efficiency.

By Cooling Liquid

Dielectric Fluids Fluorinated Fluids Synthetic Hydrocarbon Dielectrics

Mineral Oils

Water Glycol Fluids

Custom Proprietary Coolants

Phase-Change Working Fluids



Mineral oil is a key cooling liquid due to its affordability, availability, and compatibility with many hardware systems. However, synthetic fluids are gaining traction and is the prominent liquid type used in immersion cooling market as they provide improved thermal conductivity, longer operational lifespan and lower maintenance requirements. Fluorocarbon-based fluids, while more expensive, are increasingly used in high-performance computing environments due to their superior dielectric properties and heat transfer efficiency. Innovation in advanced cooling fluids is becoming a competitive focus area for manufacturers as data center operators demand higher performance and sustainability.

By Deployment Model

On-Premise Deployment

Colocation Hosted Deployment

Hyperscaler Owned Deployment

Edge Site Deployment

Modular Containerized Deployment



Hyperscale data centers represent prominent deployment in immersion cooling market as major cloud service providers and technology companies increasingly adopt immersion cooling to support AI workloads and massive compute clusters. These facilities benefit from immersion cooling’s ability to accommodate extremely high rack densities and improve energy efficiency. Enterprise data centers are gradually adopting immersion systems as sustainability and performance concerns intensify. Meanwhile, edge data centers are emerging as fast-growing deployment because immersion cooling enables compact, high-performance computing infrastructure in space-constrained environments.

By Application

High Performance Computing

AI / ML Workloads

Cryptocurrency Mining

General Purpose Compute

Storage-Dense Workloads

Edge Compute Applications

Telecom / 5G Core Compute



High-performance computing is leading in immersion cooling market as research institutions, scientific laboratories, advanced computing centers, etc. require efficient thermal management solutions for intensive workloads. Further, with substantial investments being made to expand the HPC sector especially in U.S. to accelerate the demand. AI and ML workloads are expected to grow faster due to the increasing demand for GPU-based training clusters. Cryptocurrency mining has been an early adopter of immersion cooling due to its ability to maximize hardware efficiency and longevity.

By End User

Hyperscale Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprise IT Organizations

Research Institutions and Universities

Financial Services and Trading Firms

Telecom Operators

Government and Defense

Cryptocurrency Mining Firms

Others



Cloud service providers are the key end users of immersion cooling solutions as hyperscale computing continues to expand worldwide. Companies operating large cloud platforms are actively investing in advanced cooling technologies to reduce operational costs and improve sustainability metrics. Colocation providers are also adopting immersion cooling to attract high-density computing customers such as AI startups and fintech firms. Key companies including Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft are planning to invest 650 billion dollars in 2026 in AI infrastructure, which is expected to boost immersion cooling market.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA



North America is the prominent immersion cooling market due to the presence of hyperscale data centers, advanced computing infrastructure, leading technology companies in the United States. North America continues to attract strong investments in AI infrastructure and high-performance computing facilities. Europe is witnessing steady growth driven by sustainability initiatives and stringent energy efficiency regulations influencing data center operations in countries such as, Germany and the Netherlands. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, particularly in China, Japan, Singapore and others where digital infrastructure expansion and rising AI adoption are fueling demand for advanced cooling technologies.

Competitive Landscape – Immersion Cooling Market

The immersion cooling market is characterized by a mix of specialized cooling technology firms, data center infrastructure providers and fluid technology companies. Key players are focusing on strategic partnerships with hyperscale data center operators, product innovation in dielectric cooling fluids, and modular immersion tank systems. Companies are also investing in integrated solutions that combine cooling hardware, fluid management and monitoring software to improve operational efficiency.

Key Players in Immersion Cooling Market are

Submer

Asperitas

LiquidStack Holdings

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope

Venttech Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Asetek Inc. A/S

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

STULZ GMBH

UNICOM Engineering, Inc.

Fujitsu

Delta Power Solutions

3M

Cloud&Heat Technologies

Bitfury Group Limited

Liquidcool Solutions Inc.

DUG Technology

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

Wiwynn Corporation

Boyd

Hypertec Group

Key Developments:

In September 2024, LiquidStack expanded its operations with USD 20 million Series B extension investment, scaling its manufacturing footprint for high-density AI immersion solutions.

In February 2025, Schneider Electric acquired Motivair Corporation (liquid cooling specialist).

In July 2025, Submer Technologies SL signed MoU with Government of M.P. in India to develop 1GW of AI data center, marking one of key commitments to immersion tech.

In November 2025, LiquidStack & Innovo collaborated to deliver modular, prefabricated data center blocks equipped with two-phase cooling targeting rapid deployment in the Middle East.

