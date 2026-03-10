Pimly Announces Product Intelligence on Salesforce AgentExchange





CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimly today announced the launch of Product Intelligence on Salesforce AgentExchange , the trusted agentic marketplace built into Salesforce where Agentblazers can discover, try and buy from hundreds of agents and agent tools built by partners. Pimly’s Product Intelligence is available on AgentExchange here .

Agents and agent skills on AgentExchange natively extend Agentforce , Salesforce’s digital labor platform, enabling businesses to augment every employee with AI agents. Through the power of partner-built agent actions, topics and templates that have passed rigorous security review, businesses can become agentic enterprises faster.

Pimly’s Product Intelligence transforms traditional product information management (PIM) into a dynamic intelligence layer designed to power AI, automation and front-office growth. Built for manufacturers, retailers and CPG brands running Salesforce as their CRM, Pimly’s Product Intelligence unifies, governs and activates product data across Agentforce Revenue (or CPQ), Sales, Service and Commerce solutions where front-office teams already work. Pimly’s Product Intelligence operates as the deterministic product knowledge layer that fuels Agentforce with governed, structured product truth, preventing hallucinations and enabling accurate, real-time responses for customers and employees alike.

With Product Intelligence, Salesforce customers can:

Quote faster and more accurately with automated product configuration validation

Automate accurate part identification, ordering, and customer responses to close cases efficiently

Expedite product discovery and self-service ordering while reducing returns

Launch new products faster with automated, governed data onboarding





Comments on the News

“We are revolutionizing the entire category of PIM software with Product Intelligence by helping manufacturers, retailers and CPG brands turn structured product data into a living intelligence layer that fuels AI, automation and commerce,” said Mike Dannenfeldt, founder and CEO of Pimly.

that fuels AI, automation and commerce,” said Mike Dannenfeldt, founder and CEO of Pimly. Cognex Corporation , a global leader in industrial machine vision and a Pimly customer since 2024, is an early adopter of Product Intelligence. “We’re already starting to see the impact of centralizing our product data inside Salesforce,” said Diana Ferreira, director of IT at Cognex. “Looking forward, with Product Intelligence and Agentforce, we’re going to be unlocking the real opportunity — enabling AI-driven product discovery, guided selling and faster customer resolution. We expect to elevate productivity across every CRM user and create a smarter, more responsive customer experience.”

, a global leader in industrial machine vision and a Pimly customer since 2024, is an early adopter of Product Intelligence. “We’re already starting to see the impact of centralizing our product data inside Salesforce,” said Diana Ferreira, director of IT at Cognex. “Looking forward, with Product Intelligence and Agentforce, we’re going to be unlocking the real opportunity — enabling AI-driven product discovery, guided selling and faster customer resolution. We expect to elevate productivity across every CRM user and create a smarter, more responsive customer experience.” “AgentExchange enables customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflows,” said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships at Salesforce. “Now companies can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions like Pimly’s Product Intelligence, so they can build and implement AI agents and be the pioneers transforming their businesses into agentic enterprises.”





About Pimly

Pimly is a leading Saleforce-native product information management (PIM) solution designed to unlock the full potential of product data by eliminating data fragmentation and empowering every front-office team with detailed, accurate product information in their CRM. To learn more, visit https://www.pimly.co/ .

