IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, a Renewal Fuels Inc. Subsidiary

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (d/b/a American Fusion Inc.).

To begin the interview, Nelson addressed the company’s ambitious timeline to deliver a fully operational 100-megawatt fusion reactor — a target that many in the energy industry consider years away — and explained where the company currently stands in its integration and validation process.

“The idea here is that we’re going to be putting electrons either behind the meter or in front of the meter by the end of this year. Our hundred-megawatt unit is already in construction,” he said. “We’ve got a 5-megawatt unit, which we’re calling a pre-production model, that’s in our shop as we speak… What we’ve done is create the foundation for commercial fusion… and we’ve chosen to take the low-hanging fruit and go behind the meter. We can do data centers, industrial parks, things like that, straight off the go.”

The discussion then turned to the company’s power-as-a-service model and the unit economics that underpin its scalability.

“We’re going to be doing bankable power-as-a-service contracts. We’ve already got one customer who we’ve been working with for almost a year now. Utilities work very slowly, so it’s a tough market. Data centers are much faster and nimbler on their feet, so they can make decisions a lot quicker.”

Nelson further outlined the financial profile of the company’s initial deployments and long-term scaling strategy.

“Through a power-as-a-service model, in Texas, we’re looking at 6.25 cents a kilowatt-hour. A 100-megawatt reactor generates approximately $54 million a year, and our EBITDA is expected to be 80% or maybe even north of 80%... If you look at our business plan, we plan to hit about a gigawatt of power delivered by 2028. After that we intend to scale quite quickly, because, really, all we’re doing is building a widget — a better mousetrap… We’re not reinventing the wheel on the infrastructure side.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, a wholly owned Renewal Fuels subsidiary, as they further explore the company’s commercialization strategy, regulatory milestones, and long-term energy market ambitions.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Kepler Fusion Technologies and American Fusion

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure-scale applications. Its proprietary Texatron™ platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free baseload electricity with no radioactive waste and is intended for deployment in distributed, grid-constrained, and mission-critical environments. Following completion of the company’s corporate action and regulatory processes, Renewal Fuels intends to operate under the name American Fusion Inc., reflecting its strategic focus on advanced fusion energy technologies and infrastructure development.

For more information on Kepler Fusion Technologies, visit the company’s website at www.KeplerFusion.com

About Renewal Fuels Inc.

Renewal Fuels Inc. is a Delaware corporation that has completed a comprehensive corporate reset, restoring a clean governance and capital structure and achieving full OTC Markets compliance. The company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions and platform development initiatives intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com