Empower Semiconductor Showcases Vertical Power Delivery Innovations at APEC 2026

MILPITAS, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in powering artificial intelligence (AI) kilowatt-class processors, today announced its participation at the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC), taking place March 22-26, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. Empower will showcase its award-winning Crescendo vertical power delivery (VPD) platform alongside a first preview of next-generation technology designed to further increase current density and enable the next wave of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) processors.

At booth #712, Empower will unveil technologies redefining how next-generation AI and HPC processors are powered. As AI xPUs surged past multi-kilowatt power domains, Empower’s Crescendo VPD platform shatters the limits of conventional board-level power architectures, enabling the massive current delivery and bandwidth these processors demand. Visitors will see real customer implementations, get an exclusive preview of next-generation innovations pushing current density even further, and explore Empower’s silicon capacitor technology delivering the superior power integrity required by the world’s most demanding AI and HPC platforms.

“Power is no longer an afterthought in AI systems - it’s the bottleneck that directly defines the performance,” said Trey Roessig, CTO and SVP Engineering, Empower Semiconductor. “Our first generation Crescendo set the modular and scalable state-of-the-art for multi-kilowatt processors. With Crescendo HD, we’re raising the bar on power density and reaching the 5A/mm² barrier demanded by the next generation AI platforms.”

According to Jack Egan, Research Analyst at Charter Equity Research, “Many of the large semiconductor players will be allocated the bulk of voltage regulator volumes in the near and intermediate term, while startups, like Empower Semiconductor, will have significant opportunities to compete in the long term. Empower’s strong technological capabilities and engagements with xPU providers position it well for growing adoption of VPD.”

During APEC 2026, Trey Roessig will deliver two industry session presentations on challenges and solutions to power AI processors:

“Vertical Power Delivery Integration: Benefits and Trade-offs of Moving Beyond PCB Backside to In-package Solutions,” IS04.7, March 24 th at 11:30am CT

at 11:30am CT “Powering the Kilowatt-Class AI Processors Era: A State-of-the-Industry Review of Scalable Power Delivery Solutions for Compute Platforms,” IS17.5, March 25th at 3:40pm CT





Schedule a meeting with Empower Semiconductor at APEC by contacting marketing@empowersemi.com. To learn more about Empower Semiconductor’s solutions, visit www.empowersemi.com.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFast™ technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower’s power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at www.empowersemi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





Media Contact for Empower Semiconductor:

Sandy Fewkes

Senior Public Relations Manager

Bodewell Group

+1-408-529-9685

SFewkes@bodewellgroup.com