LGI Homes Opens in Master-Planned Denver-Area Community, Farmstead

DENVER, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce its entrance into Farmstead, a brand-new, master planned community located in the thriving town of Berthoud near Denver. Known as the “Garden Spot of Colorado,” Berthoud offers residents the charm of small-town living surrounded by breathtaking views, vibrant local parks and a welcoming community spirit. Ideally positioned just 15 minutes from Loveland and within easy reach of Fort Collins and Denver, Farmstead provides homeowners with convenient access to major employment centers, shopping, dining and recreation while maintaining the relaxed pace that makes Berthoud so desirable.

“Welcome to resort-style living west of I-25, where everyday life feels elevated,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Sales for Colorado. “Farmstead is an incredible community that captures the heart of small-town living while showcasing stunning mountain views and thoughtfully designed amenities,” stated Wolf. “With quiet, family-friendly streets, highly rated schools, and a genuine sense of belonging, Farmstead offers the kind of environment where families can put down roots and truly thrive.”

In addition to its prime location, Farmstead will feature approximately $7 million worth of community amenities that promote family fun, including a community pool with a splash pad as well as an extensive network of walking paths. The community trail system connects to the Regional Trail System and Downtown Berthoud as well. Also located inside the community is Berthoud Adaptive Park, complete with open green space, playground equipment, a turf area, walking trails and a picnic area. This park is Berthoud’s first-ever fully ADA accessible park, providing inclusive outdoor recreation for residents of all abilities.

At Farmstead, LGI Homes will offer eight brand-new floor plans ranging from 1,230 to 2,168 square feet with a mix of three- to five-bedroom layouts across both one- and two-story designs. Homes will feature both front-load and alley-load garage options, allowing for a variety of streetscapes and home styles throughout the neighborhood. Select plans include desirable features such as covered porches and even a three-car garage, offering additional space and flexibility for growing families.

Each home will include LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ package, delivering popular upgrades at no additional cost. This package features energy-efficient kitchen appliances, granite countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring, along with modern conveniences like programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and energy-efficient double-pane Low-E vinyl windows. Homes at Farmstead will start at $469,900, providing exceptional value to homebuyers in the area.

Customers interested in purchasing a home at Farmstead are encouraged to call the community at (877) 478-6272 ext. 689 or visit LGIHomes.com/Farmstead.

