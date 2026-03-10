Frontieras North America Announces April 2 Groundbreaking Ceremony for First Commercial FASForm™ Plant in Mason County, West Virginia

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America (“Frontieras” or the “Company”), an energy and environmental technology company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, today announced it will host a groundbreaking ceremony on April 2, 2026, for its first commercial facility in Mason County, West Virginia.

The project is an estimated $850 million industrial development projected to create approximately 300 full-time jobs, with wages averaging three times the average income for the area, along with roughly 2,000 construction jobs during the build phase.

“This groundbreaking marks a decisive step in the commercialization of FASForm and the return of serious industrial investment to America’s energy regions,” said Matthew McKean, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontieras North America. “We’re building a new class of energy infrastructure that extracts maximum value from domestic resources—profitably, at scale, and with a zero-waste design.”

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on April 2, 2026, and will include remarks from company leadership and federal and state officials, followed by a ceremonial groundbreaking. To RSVP, please email events@frontieras.com.

Frontieras’ FASForm™ is a patented, continuous-feed solid carbon fractionation technology designed to convert coal and other hydrocarbons into high-value fuels and products, including liquid fuels, hydrogen, fertilizer inputs, and industrial carbon, through a closed-loop process that captures and repurposes would-be byproducts.

