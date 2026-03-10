Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO of TEN Ltd. Interview Today Live at NYSE – Schwab Network

ATHENS, Greece, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, announced today that the Founder and CEO, Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, will be interviewed on the Watch List by Nicole Petallides, Lead Anchor at the Schwab Network, live today at 9:30 a.m. EST.

To watch the live interview, please follow this link: https://schwabnetwork.com/

Following the Company’s robust financial and operational performance for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025, Dr. Tsakos will discuss the outlook for the tanker market amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the ongoing disruptions to global oil flows and shipping routes. In this context, he will also address the recent strength in oil prices and tanker freight rates, the sustainability of current market conditions, and the broader implications for global energy security.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr