Aspargo Labs Gears Up to Bring Patented Liquid Erectile Dysfunction Treatment to UK Over-the-Counter Pharmacy Shelves

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc. (“Aspargo Labs” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company commercializing an oral suspension spray technology, today announced it has submitted an application to the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) seeking approval of a smaller pack size which will enable Aspargo Labs to seek reclassification of a medicine for erectile dysfunction (ED) from Prescription Only Medicine (POM) status to Pharmacy (P) medicine status in the United Kingdom. The submission includes data relating to the company’s proprietary liquid formulation technology.

This application is part of Aspargo Labs' broader mission to convert traditional tablet medications into liquid oral suspension sprays. Rather than swallowing a pill, patients spray the medication directly into the mouth, where it is absorbed through the oral mucosa — the lining of the inner cheek and mouth. Specially engineered nanoparticles protect the active ingredient from degradation while significantly enhancing its solubility.

“We know that around 40% of people have difficulty swallowing pills, which can lead to missed doses and poorer health outcomes,” says Dr. Steve Kaplan, Chief Medical Officer at Aspargo Labs. “Our patented liquid technology is designed to make medications work faster and be easier to take as prescribed — improving both adherence and the overall patient experience.”

In the UK, medicines classified as P (Pharmacy) medicines are available without a prescription, but must be supplied under the supervision of a pharmacist. If approved, the reclassification would enable pharmacists to:

Assess suitability for use

Provide counselling on safety and appropriate administration

Refer patients to a prescriber where necessary





The MHRA will review the submission to determine whether the product meets the standards required for supply under pharmacist supervision without a prescription.



In the UK 50-55% of men between the ages of 40 and 70 years old suffer from ED, which constitutes around 4.3 million men1. “Our submission to the MHRA is another milestone for Aspargo Labs and reflects our commitment to developing patient-focused formulations and expanding appropriate access pathways through pharmacy-led care. We will continue to work with regulators to ensure that any medicine supplied meets the required standards of quality, safety, and appropriate use,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael Demurjian.

[1] https://edclinics.co.uk/advice/erectile-dysfunction-statistics/

About Aspargo Labs, Inc.

Aspargo Labs, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of drug developers focused on enhancing the delivery of the world’s most meaningful medications through highly absorbent liquid oral suspension sprays. The Company’s proprietary platform applies advanced pharmaceutical principles to accelerate the path to commercialization of products utilising known active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company is leveraging its integrated development platform across multiple therapeutic areas, beginning with a liquid oral sildenafil suspension spray currently marketed by Aspargo Labs in multiple countries.

