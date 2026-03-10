Public Inc. Acquires Rocket Social Impact, Accelerating U.S. Growth and Expanding Integrated Social Impact Capabilities

New York and Toronto, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Public Inc ., a North American B Corp and creative social impact agency, today announced the acquisition of Rocket Social Impact, a U.S.-based advisory firm known for its impact strategy and delivery-focused work with nonprofit and corporate social impact organizations. The acquisition strengthens and expands Public’s U.S. footprint and deepens its ability to deliver integrated strategy and execution to purpose-driven clients across North America.

“We continue to believe in the immense opportunity for purpose-driven organizations in the North American market right now,” said Phil Haid, CEO of Public Inc. “Organizations are under pressure to demonstrate real impact, not just intention, and our goal is to grow our presence in the U.S. Rocket brings disciplined, implementation-driven strategy, and combined with our nearly two decades of strategy, creative and communications expertise, we can continue to drive impact forward for North American clients.”

Public has worked extensively in the United States since its founding in 2008, working with organizations including Starbucks, Obama Foundation, L’OREAL, Meals on Wheels America and Dicks Sporting Goods Foundation. The addition of Rocket Social Impact represents a strategic and opportunistic expansion at a time when organizations are seeking more rigorous impact strategy combined with compelling communications and creative execution.

Seamless Transition and Leadership Continuity

Rocket will continue operating under its existing brand in the near term, with a phased integration over the coming months. There will be no disruption to client teams, contracts, or workflows.

Melanie Newell, President of Rocket Social Impact, will become President of Public U.S., leading the combined U.S. team and reporting to Haid. Rocket founder Rich Maiore will transition out of the business following the acquisition.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built at Rocket and this work and service will live on at Public Inc.,” said Maiore. “As a leader in purpose, Public shares our values and our belief in rigorous, people-centered impact work. We love the alignment and synergy with Public, and this next chapter ensures that our clients and team continue to grow with expanded resources and long-term stability.”

Strengthening Cross-Border Impact

The acquisition reinforces Public’s long-standing commitment to the U.S. market while maintaining its Canadian roots and North American perspective. The firm will continue to operate in both countries, serving corporate and nonprofit clients advancing social impact and sustainability initiatives across sectors.

The acquisition closed March 2, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Public Inc.: Public Inc. is an independent creative impact agency helping courageous companies across North America put purpose at the top of the business agenda since 2008. A certified B Corp, Public Inc. believes that companies everywhere can – and should – be a greater force for good in the world and that everyone can #ProfitWithPurpose.

