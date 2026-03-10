VitalEdge Launches VitalityAI: Comprehensive AI Platform for Heavy Equipment Dealers

CARY, N.C., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalEdge Technologies, the leading global provider of dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, today announced VitalityAI, an agentic AI suite that adds an intelligence layer across dealership operations. The announcement was made at VitalEdge Evolve 2026, the company’s annual event for dealership leaders, OEM partners, and industry experts, showcasing the suite to key groups of customers and potential users.

“At VitalEdge, we know that AI is critical to the future of intelligent, efficient, coordinated dealer operations. We have invested heavily over the past year in our AI Labs unit, and collaborated with dozens of our innovative customers, to make AI a reality for our dealer clients across their enterprise,” said Vikram Savkar, CEO of VitalEdge Technologies. “We’re delighted to formally launch VitalityAI, our comprehensive AI-native data intelligence layer for the equipment dealer and rental industry. Purpose-built for dealer operations and powered by Microsoft AI infrastructure, VitalityAI integrates directly across our ERP and DMS solutions end-to-end. With VitalityAI, the future is now, and that future is centered on an AI framework that is developed, trained, and tailored exclusively to the needs of the heavy equipment industry. I’m incredibly proud of the team that has developed this ecosystem and very excited to work with our customers to transform their business operations.”

Availability

The VitalityAI layer will be launched across the entire VitalEdge ecosystem in phases. The first phase, launched in December 2025, introduced the Insights Agent — a Microsoft Copilot-powered intelligence agent that transforms complex dealer data into actionable operational insights to turn complex dealer data into actionable insights. Additional components will be launched in phases over the coming months.

Rooted in the Heavy Equipment Industry

VitalityAI is specifically designed for the equipment dealer and rental industry, built on operational workflows, data structures, and the real-world business needs of equipment dealers.

Purpose-Built: designed for equipment dealer workflows and decades of dealer experience

“VitalityAI transforms VitalEdge from a system of record into a system of operational awareness and action,” said Shriram Rajagopal, Chief Product Officer, VitalEdge Technologies. “It moves the industry beyond traditional applications to a Dealer Intelligence Platform with AI infrastructure purpose-built for equipment operations, uptime, and end-to-end-to-end dealer workflows.”

What VitalityAI Targets

In its full form, VitalityAI will help dealers shift from reactive operations to intelligent, proactive decision-making across fourcritical areas of dealer performance:

Maximizing Equipment Uptime & Availability

Move service operations from reactive repairs to proactive diagnostics

Improve first-time fix rates and technician productivity

Accelerate technician ramp-up with guided diagnostics and knowledge access



Optimizing Rental Fleet Utilization

Enable dynamic pricing strategies based on demand and availability

Improve fleet allocation and utilization across locations

Increase revenue through better time and asset utilization



Improving Dealer Inventory Positions

Use predictive insights to guide parts stocking decisions

Optimize fill rates and service levels while reducing inventory guesswork

Reduce parts obsolescence and improve working capital efficiency



Enhancing End Customer Engagement

Identify buying signals with propensity-to-buy scoring and opportunity insights

Enable more personalized marketing and outreach

Provide total cost of ownership visibility for dealers and customers



These capabilities enable dealers to operate with greater precision, foresight, and coordination across service, parts, rental, and customer engagement.

The equipment industry is challenged by data silos and critical expertise that can walk out the door,” said Sachin Date, Vice President and leader of the AI Labs team at VitalEdge Technologies. “VitalityAI embeds intelligent, data-driven guidance directly into dealer workflows, helping teams make faster decisions, preserve institutional knowledge, and operate with greater confidence across service, parts, rental, and customer operations.”

Early Results

Dealers piloting VitalityAI report faster diagnostics, more consistent repair times, and improved knowledge sharing across locations and manufacturers:

Stephen Wheeler, ASCO Equipment: “We are taking a pool of knowledge from techs that have worked on this business for 40 plus years and putting it in a digital age where they have access to it at any given time.”

"We are taking a pool of knowledge from techs that have worked on this business for 40 plus years and putting it in a digital age where they have access to it at any given time." Keith Hernandez, Fairchild Equipment: "Instead of digging through history or waiting on emails, you can leverage the data inside your own ERP system — spend a few minutes here and save hours across your whole day."

VitalityAI equips junior technicians with the context they need, frees senior staff for high-value work, and ensures dealers can act on insights where and when decisions matter — helping scale operations efficiently.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is the leading global provider of integrated dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, with more than 900 employees across offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, and India. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites connect every aspect of dealership operations, providing real-time insights that increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. In September 2025, VitalEdge acquired Integrated Rental, strengthening the company’s position in the fast-growing equipment rental market. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

