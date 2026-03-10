Melissa Launches “What’s In Your Data” Podcast to Explore the Business Impact of Data Quality

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, has launched What’s In Your Data, a new podcast series focused on the operational, compliance, and revenue implications of flawed customer and identity data.



Designed for enterprise data leaders and executives, IT teams, and compliance officers, the podcast explores how inaccurate contact and identity data affects every aspect of business operations. Bad data impact reverberates through fraud prevention and Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows to delivery accuracy, healthcare reimbursement, and digital customer engagement.



“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, automation, and cloud modernization, the quality of underlying data has become a strategic risk factor,” said podcast host and Melissa Chief Data Officer, Daniel Kha Le. “Duplicate records, outdated addresses, mismatched identities, and incomplete profiles don’t just create administrative headaches. As an inaccurate foundation for business operations, they drive denied claims, failed deliveries, onboarding friction, regulatory exposure, and skewed analytics. On this podcast, we’ll share strategies to tackle these challenges head-on.”



What’s In Your Data offers practical conversations and real-world examples drawn from financial services, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, public sector, and logistics environments.



Currently available episodes cover:

Why digital trust begins with verified contact data

The role of identity verification in strengthening KYC and fraud prevention

The hidden cost of poor address data in ecommerce and logistics

How data matching and deduplication create a reliable “golden record”

Why geospatial precision matters for operational decision-making



Upcoming episodes will dive deeper into emerging issues, including AI and data integrity, healthcare revenue cycle accuracy, real-time Know Your Business (KYB) compliance strategies, and legislative and geospatial data modernization.



For more than four decades, Melissa solutions have supported global address validation, identity verification, sanctions screening, geocoding, and data enrichment through APIs, batch tools, CRM integrations, and cloud-native deployments. The podcast extends that mission, offering industry professionals a forum to examine how data quality underpins compliance, operational efficiency, fraud mitigation, and customer trust.



What’s In Your Data is now available on major podcast platforms and at: https://www.melissa.com/podcast/whats-in-your-data. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across four continents. Melissa’s suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa’s 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPoweredPR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc67d82c-7bfc-4f79-b0c3-1445fa194d31