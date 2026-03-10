Daxor to Debut New Rapid, Portable Blood Volume Analyzer at SCCM 2026 Critical Care Congress

Advancing Precision Fluid Management in the ICU to Reduce Mortality and Hospital Length of Stay

Oak Ridge, TN, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will showcase its new, portable blood volume analyzer at the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2026 Critical Care Congress (Booth #906) at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, from March 22–24.

The new device delivers rapid, lab-quality results making Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) easier to implement across diverse clinical settings. This streamlined workflow positions Daxor to address the high costs associated with the more than five million annual adult ICU admissions in the U.S., which currently exceed $100 billion in annual healthcare spending.

“Supported by extensive peer-reviewed studies, including a randomized controlled trial, Daxor’s BVA has demonstrated significant impact on patient outcomes—altering fluid and red blood cell interventions in 44% of cases and reducing mortality by 66% in surgical intensive care units,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor CEO and President. “This conference offers a strategic platform to highlight our new faster, portable analyzer. By providing a more accessible system, we are helping hospitals reshape patient care and improve healthcare economics by reducing ventilator days and hospital length of stay.”

About Society of Critical Care Medicine

The Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) is the largest nonprofit medical organization dedicated to promoting excellence and consistency in the practice of critical care. With members in more than eighty countries, SCCM is the only organization that represents all professional components of the critical care team. The Society offers a variety of activities that ensure excellence in patient care, education, research, and advocacy.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

