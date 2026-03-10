CRTD (Creatd Inc.) Sells Remaining 80% of Fly Flyte to NYSE-Listed VTAK (Catheter Precision Inc.), Securing Significant Cash and Equity Position

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTDD) today announced that it has sold its remaining 80% equity stake in its subsidiary, Fly Flyte, Inc. (“Flyte”), to Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK). Under the terms of the completed transaction, Creatd will receive approximately $6,000,000 in cash and nearly $6,000,000 in Convertible Preferred Stock of VTAK. The NYSE-approved transaction considerably strengthens Creatd’s balance sheet.

The sale is consistent with Creatd’s strategy of developing turnkey operating solutions that prepare businesses for listing on the public markets while simultaneously retaining a minority interest in them. The transaction positions Creatd as a significant shareholder in VTAK.

The NYSE-listed VTAK equity becomes part of Creatd’s growing portfolio of public and private positions across diversified industries, supported by its technology and AI-first operational infrastructure. Creatd helps companies overcome structural hurdles and mature into institutionally viable enterprises.

Creatd acquired Flyte approximately one year ago, after initiating due diligence in Q4 2024, and implemented a disciplined turnaround strategy built around operational optimization, technology integration, and targeted revenue growth, while positioning the company for acquisition by a nationally-listed platform.

Creatd initially acquired its position in Flyte using a combination of financing and its then OTC Pink Sheet common stock, whereas the premium exit consideration consists of cash and preferred equity in a New York Stock Exchange-listed company.

“Creatd will continue to pursue its own national exchange listing strategy this year. The plan is to do so without relying on the traditional financing structures that often accompany those transactions. Typically those structures consume companies that have not first generated their own balance sheet value,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and CEO of Creatd, Inc. “Our recent reverse split, completed without an accompanying financing, was an important step toward meeting those national exchange listing requirements. This asset sale now provides the capital needed to complete the next phase.”

“Our balance sheet value is created through acquisition and incubation strategies for exchange-listed entities, where operating businesses can develop and position themselves for long term success. At the same time, Creatd is building value from a portfolio of investments that leverage proprietary technology and process.”

“Creatd represents one of the few turnaround-focused publicly traded platforms in the small-cap and micro-cap M&A space. We intend to institutionalize this model as we expand and broaden our company’s platform,” continued Frommer.

“We also see a significant opportunity to address the structural gap created by the contraction of the middle market over the past two decades. Too many public companies today lack the infrastructure and support needed to reach their full potential. We are building a platform that helps companies stabilize, scale, and ultimately reach national exchange listings while creating lasting value.”

Creatd and VTAK will continue to collaborate through their strategic relationship, including ongoing efforts in aviation and eVTOL logistics platform development. The Company is grateful for the continued support of its shareholders throughout its multi-year transition and remains focused on executing its plan.

About Creatd:

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTDD) acquires and grows technology-driven companies in aviation, media, and advisory services. Through its shared services model, Creatd enables its portfolio companies to scale efficiently, improve margins, and expand market reach. For more information, visit www.creatd.com.

About Flyte:

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s related entity, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit: www.flyte.travel

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business and our expectations with respect to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the additional closings, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements can be identified often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects,” and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Such factors and risks include, among others, market and other risks, that the additional closings after today may not occur if certain closing conditions are not met, and that there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully uplist to a national securities exchange. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements and is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the cautionary statements, risk factors and other disclosures contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC and OTC Markets.

