Wolf & Company Ranked as One of the Top 100 Firms by Accounting Today

BOSTON, MA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON, MA — Wolf & Company, P.C., a nationally recognized accounting and consulting firm, today announced it has once again been named to Accounting Today's 2026 Top 100 Firms list — one of the most respected rankings in the accounting profession. The firm was recognized at 71st place nationwide, as well as 2nd on the New England Regional Leaders list, reinforcing its status among the most prominent independent firms in the country.

The recognition reflects Wolf & Company's strong momentum across practice specialties, which include fintech, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. With three offices, 49 partners, and 425 total employees, the firm continues to grow its footprint and deepen its client relationships across key sectors.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Gerald R. Gagne, CEO and President of Wolf & Company. "The industries we serve are navigating real complexity right now, and our job is to give them clarity and confidence in the middle of that. We remain committed to delivering real value to our clients — whether through assurance, tax, advisory, or our integrated risk management solutions."

Accounting Today's annual Top 100 Firms report is widely regarded as the definitive benchmark for the accounting industry, measuring firms by revenue, growth, headcount, and service breadth. Wolf & Company's placement at #71 nationally puts it in elite company among thousands of U.S. accounting practices.

Founded in 1911, Wolf & Company has built more than a century of expertise serving clients across financial services, healthcare, technology, and more. The firm's growth reflects a deliberate strategy of organic expansion across practices, talent investment, and an unwavering focus on client service.

