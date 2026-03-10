Inc. Names GoodTime’s Ahryun Moon to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodTime is proud to announce that Ahryun Moon has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

“We started GoodTime because hiring should be about people, not logistics,” said Ahryun Moon, founder and CEO of GoodTime. “Too many incredible candidates are lost to slow processes and manual coordination. Being recognized alongside so many inspiring female founders is an honor and a reminder that when we challenge the status quo and build technology that puts people first, we can reshape how entire industries work.”

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Under Moon’s leadership, GoodTime has become the leader in complex interview scheduling automation for enterprise talent teams. The company’s platform helps global organizations streamline hiring by automating even the most complex interview workflows — from multi-day panels across time zones to high-volume hiring events — enabling recruiters to focus on candidate relationships instead of manual coordination. Today, companies including Databricks, Aon, HubSpot, and HelloFresh rely on GoodTime to power faster, more efficient hiring experiences.

Moon has also helped pioneer the use of agentic AI in hiring operations, introducing technology that actively coordinates interviews, reduces administrative work, and keeps hiring teams aligned. Through this approach, GoodTime continues to champion a more human-centered hiring process — where automation removes friction so recruiters and candidates can focus on meaningful conversations and better outcomes.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About GoodTime

GoodTime is the leader in complex interview scheduling automation for enterprise talent teams. Built for scale, our platform handles the complexity others can’t—automating every type of interview, from multi-day panels across time zones to high-volume hiring events, with unmatched speed and precision. Behind every seamless schedule is our digital workforce of AI agents that eliminate delays, surface insights, and keep hiring teams perfectly in sync. Leaders at companies like Databricks, Aon, HubSpot, and HelloFresh trust GoodTime to orchestrate smarter, faster, people-first hiring experiences for their candidates, interviewers, and talent teams.

GoodTime.io

Media Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview with Ahryun Moon, please contact:

Jake Link

press@goodtime.io