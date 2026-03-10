New Report, “Let’s Talk Poop: Digestive Health, Denial, and the Cost of Staying Quiet,” Reveals Widespread Digestive Health Issues Accompanied By Stigma and Embarrassment

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey commissioned by Oshi Health and conducted by The Harris Poll uncovers a quiet crisis in America’s gut health: One in two Americans (50%) report either having been diagnosed with a GI condition or suspecting they have one, despite not having a diagnosis — yet more than half of Americans (52%) believe common digestive symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, or reflux are just a normal part of life.

Embarrassment surrounding bathroom topics and perceived social stigma likely play a part, which can result in people suffering in silence or turning to unreliable sources of information like the Internet or social media for answers, rather than licensed health providers.

Fewer than half of Americans (45%) feel very comfortable discussing their poop habits with a provider.

A majority of Americans (71%) would rather do something unpleasant—like sit in traffic (45%) or do their taxes (35%)—than talk about poop socially.

More than 1 in 3 Americans (35%) say they often rely on the internet or social media to learn how to manage GI symptoms because they’re too embarrassed to talk about poop with a healthcare provider.





"These findings highlight the harmful consequences of stigma and misinformation surrounding gut health," said Dr. Sameer Berry, Chief Medical Officer at Oshi Health. "When people normalize disruptive symptoms or avoid conversations out of embarrassment, they risk delayed diagnoses, ongoing discomfort, and worsening conditions. It’s a cycle of unnecessary suffering that can and should be broken."

Look Who’s Talking: Comfort with GI Conversations by Age & Gender

The survey also found that the level of openness with which people discuss their digestive health varies by age and gender. Men are more likely than women to feel very comfortable discussing their poop in certain situations, despite a higher prevalence of GI conditions like IBS among women .

Forty percent (40%) of men say they’re very comfortable discussing their poop with a romantic partner, compared to 34% of women. Similarly, 37% of men are very comfortable discussing their poop with AI tools, while only 26% of women report the same.

Nearly half of adults ages 18–54 (48%) say they feel very comfortable talking to a healthcare provider about their poop, compared to just 37% of those aged 65 and older. Younger adults are also twice as likely (43% of those 18-44) to be very comfortable discussing poop with AI tools, compared to just 22% of those 45+.

Yet even in an increasingly digital world, the stigma exists across genders and generations. Two in five adults ages 18–44 (44%) say they often rely on the internet or social media for help managing GI symptoms because they’re too embarrassed to talk to a healthcare provider.

But, while similar proportions of young adults ages 18-44 (44%) and older adults ages 65+ (42%) suspect they may have a GI issue without a formal diagnosis, more adults ages 18–44 report actually being diagnosed (33%)—compared to just 21% of those 65 and older. This could suggest that younger generations may be more proactive in seeking care, even if they experience discomfort discussing the topic.

The Cost: Ignoring Digestive Health Hurts Everyone

For millions of Americans, digestive symptoms shape daily life in ways that go far beyond discomfort. According to the AGA survey, nearly 77% say they avoid situations where bathroom access is limited, 72% report difficulty planning activities because they never know when symptoms will flare, and 72% say their symptoms cause them to stay home more often. These disruptions limit participation at work, strain relationships, and quietly erode quality of life.

When digestive symptoms go unmanaged, the impact extends beyond the individual. Digestive disorders cost the U.S. over $118 billion each year —more than heart disease, trauma, or mental health conditions. That financial toll reflects missed work, delayed diagnoses, and cycles of costly, often ineffective care.

GI issues are also a major driver of workplace and health plan costs. Gastrointestinal distress ranks among the top three cost drivers for health plan sponsors , is the #1 cause of avoidable emergency room visits , and the #2 cause of absenteeism , second only to the common cold.

These costs, and the human toll behind them, are not inevitable. Research shows that symptom relief is possible, and many of these expenses could be avoided if people recognized their symptoms as treatable and felt empowered to seek timely, effective care.

From Silence to Solutions: Oshi Health Calls for Open Conversations

Digestive symptoms shouldn’t be a source of shame or something you simply learn to live with. It starts with a conversation. Knowing what healthy poop looks like , what’s normal for you, and discussing any changes with your doctor can help you get back to life without GI issues.

"Bowel movements apply to everyone. Knowing what’s normal for your body and discussing any changes with your provider can help prevent long-term complications," Dr. Berry added. "We believe in breaking the taboo and making GI care approachable, empathetic, and effective."

Oshi Health offers a virtual, evidence-based approach to digestive health, empowering patients with comprehensive support from GI-specialized providers, dietitians, behavioral health providers, and care coordinators. With a mission to take patients from surviving in silence to thriving, Oshi Health is tackling America’s gut health crisis head-on.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Oshi Health from January 22 - 26, 2026, among 2,091 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain care proven to get patients better, faster. Available to adults in all 50 states with the convenience of telehealth and in-network with most insurance providers, Oshi's care accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control—significantly improving people’s quality of life.

To learn more visit www.oshihealth.com

