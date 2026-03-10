Aptean Launches Its Most Advanced Cloud-Native, AI-Powered Equipment Dealer Management System

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical B2B industry-specific software, today announced the launch of Aptean Equipment Dealer Management System (DMS). Leveraging the power of Aptean's agentic AI platform, AppCentral, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Aptean Equipment DMS unifies sales, rentals, service, and parts on a single intelligent platform so dealers can act faster, serve customers better, and manage the full equipment lifecycle with confidence.

The AI Difference for Equipment Dealers

Aptean Equipment DMS is purpose-built from experience with over 7000 active users across 550 locations for equipment dealers managing complex, end‑to‑end operations. AI agents tackle the workflows that drain dealer profitability most: delayed and inconsistent damage repair estimates, incomplete asset specifications, and missed cross-selling opportunities. Aptean Equipment DMS gives dealers the tools and intelligence to help solve those challenges and work more efficiently, serving customers better and protecting profitability at every stage of the equipment lifecycle.

"The era of AI that simply generates insights is over. What industries need now is AI that executes, understands how a business runs, and acts within it. With AppCentral powering Aptean Equipment DMS, that's exactly what we're delivering for equipment dealers. AI that knows the difference between a rental lifecycle and a service workflow, that protects margins at the point of decision, and that keeps every part of the dealership moving in the same direction. This is what it means to put vertical AI to work," said TVN Reddy, CEO, Aptean.

A Platform Built Around How Dealers Actually Work

Aptean Equipment DMS runs on AppCentral and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to deliver enterprise-grade security, seamless integration with other Microsoft 365 apps, and the assurance of always running on the latest software. Key capabilities include:

End-to-End Rental Management: From quote to contract, scheduling to delivery, invoicing to return, Aptean Equipment DMS gives rental teams full control of the rental lifecycle to maximize profitability and customer service.

Mobile Rental Management: At the critical equipment handover point, capture asset condition, photo documentation, meter readings, and signatures through simple, easy-to-use checklists, minimizing damage costs and ensuring seamless synchronization whether in the yard or onsite.

Repair Shop Workflow Management: Comprehensive repair and service workflows include parts pricing integrations with OEM and third-party aftermarket suppliers, alongside labor time estimation tools so shops can move faster and bill with confidence.

Maximized Asset Resell Revenue: Full visibility into an asset's purchase, service, damage, configuration and depreciation history enables dealers to price disposals with precision. The Machine Portal Online centralizes used-machine data and pushes listings to 20+ marketplaces with a single click.

"This is a pivotal moment for equipment dealers," said Sandeep Patel, Senior Manager, Product Management, Aptean. "AI is no longer a future consideration for this industry, it's a competitive opportunity. Aptean Equipment DMS puts that capability directly in the hands of dealer teams, in the workflows they use every day, so the impact is immediate and measurable."

To learn how Aptean Dealer Management System can transform your business with AI-driven insights and intelligent automation, visit https://aptean.com/aptean-equipment-dms

