Delta Technical College announces 2026 Mississippi High School Welding Competition winners

RIDGELAND/HORN LAKE, Miss., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Technical College (DTC) hosted the 2026 High School Welding Competition at its Ridgeland campus on Thursday, March 5, and Horn Lake campus on Friday, March 6. In total, 140 local high school juniors and seniors from the Memphis and Jackson areas competed and were awarded a total of $59,500 in scholarships to attend DTC.

“The welding competition is for seniors who want to learn a skill and start the path to a successful welding career after high school,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at DTC. “In the welding program, students can earn the certifications and the skills they need to go out and start a career in the welding industry, without spending two to four years in college.”

The first prize winner of this year’s competition at Ridgeland was Jerry Catchings of Career Development Center and first prize winner of the Horn Lake competition was Ayden Towns of Millington High School. Each first prize winner was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to DTC and a $1,000 donation to help fund their high school’s welding department.

Second prize winners were Cortez Howard of Career Development Center at Ridgeland and Tucker Knotts of DeSoto County Career Technology Center West at Horn Lake; each was awarded a $2,500 DTC scholarship. The third prize winners were Devan Pitts of Forest Scott County Career and Technology Center at Ridgeland and Dakendrick Madkins of Job Corps at Horn Lake; each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. All participants in the competition received a $500 DTC scholarship to attend DTC for welding training.

Each competitor completed a timed welding project that was judged by a panel of welding professionals, including DTC faculty. Friends and family of participants from across the Memphis and Jackson areas were invited to watch the competition. The event included campus tours and opportunities to meet with DTC’s Admissions Team and Welding Department.

“The annual welding competition is an exciting, fast-paced event designed to give seniors a chance to show off their skills and potentially earn a scholarship to DTC,” said Schonauer. “We are honored to support high school seniors in the Memphis and Jackson areas who want the opportunity to continue their education after high school and learn a trade. These students deserve the opportunity to have a successful career, and we’re hoping many of these competitors today will get that chance by completing their training at DTC.”

DTC prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training that prepares students for in-demand careers in the skilled trades. The High School Welding Competition serves as the starting point, connecting students to hands-on training and opening doors to long-term careers in the skilled trades.

For more information about DTC’s annual welding competition, please visit DeltaTechnicalCollege.com.

About Delta Technical College

Delta Technical College (DTC) offers hands-on training in several career fields, including skilled trades, healthcare, truck driving and cosmetology. DTC’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. Delta Technical College, along with its sister school Midwest Technical Institute, operates six campuses across the Mississippi Delta and Midwest regions, in addition to its online division, MTI Online. For more information, visit DeltaTechnicalCollege.com.

