Rocket Doctor Strengthens New York Footprint with Additional In-Network Medicare Advantage Agreement

The agreement includes approximately 20,000 additional members in New York under one major insurer, extending Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to over 15 million members nationwide.

Eligible members gain access to Rocket Doctor’s network of board-certified physicians, delivering primary care, chronic disease management, preventive services, and coordinated follow-up through its digital health platform and marketplace.

The agreement builds on Rocket Doctor’s March 3, 2026 announcement , which expanded access to ~ 2.4 million additional members across multiple New York product lines.

Vancouver, BC, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with another major New York insurer, broadening access for an additional approximate 20,000 Medicare Advantage and Dual-Eligible Medicare Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) members throughout the State. Under the agreement, effective April 1, 2026, eligible members can access Rocket Doctor’s network of board-certified physicians for medical services across New York, pending credentialing and plan eligibility.

The agreement further advances Rocket Doctor’s strategic expansion across New York, and reflects the company’s continued efforts to integrate its physician-driven digital health platform and marketplace within leading payer networks. By expanding its in-network relationships, Rocket Doctor is helping health plans enhance member access to convenient, high-quality care while simplifying healthcare delivery for Medicare beneficiaries.

Today’s announcement builds on the Company’s March 3, 2026 release outlining a separate agreement in New York that expanded in-network access by an additional ~2.4 million members across multiple product lines, including Medicaid Managed Care, HARP, Medicare Advantage, Dual-Eligible plans, Managed Long-Term Care, and individual coverage. Together, these agreements signal accelerating momentum for Rocket Doctor across New York’s healthcare market, as the Company continues to scale its presence across government-sponsored and individual plans statewide.

“New York remains a key growth market for Rocket Doctor,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc., “Each new payer partnership strengthens our ability to serve Medicare members with timely, technology-enabled care, and we are focused on expanding in-network access in a way that meaningfully improves healthcare availability for high-need populations.”



Under the terms of the agreement, Rocket Doctor will provide covered Medicare Advantage services through its digital health platform, including primary care consultations, chronic condition support, preventive health services, and coordinated follow-up care. The platform connects patients with board-certified physicians and leverages integrated care management tools to support both immediate and ongoing healthcare needs while aligning with applicable reimbursement frameworks.

With this latest agreement, Rocket Doctor’s total in-network coverage now exceeds 15 million covered lives across major U.S. markets, with New York representing a significant and growing share of that footprint. The continued expansion reinforces the Company’s rapid payer network growth and its commitment to improving access to physician-led care across Medicare and other government-sponsored programs.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



