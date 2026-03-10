Cassava Sciences Announces Name Change to Filana Therapeutics, Inc.

New corporate identity reflects the Company’s mission to develop novel medicines to modulate filamin A and address unmet needs in treating TSC-related epilepsy

Filana Therapeutics to begin trading under “FLNA” effective March 11, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) today announced the rebranding of the Company, with a name change to Filana Therapeutics, Inc. (“Filana Therapeutics”, or the “Company”). The new name and corporate brand reflect the Company’s strategic focus on developing novel medicines to modulate the filamin A protein for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and other diseases associated with dysregulation or overexpression of filamin A.

The Company will begin trading under the new ticker symbol “FLNA” on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the open of the market on March 11, 2026.

“The launch of Filana Therapeutics represents a new beginning for our Company. Growing evidence suggests that filamin A is an important regulator of neuronal development and that modulating filamin A may provide a new approach to treating CNS disorders such as TSC-related epilepsy. Centering our identity on filamin A reflects our dedication to rigorous scientific discovery and to bringing new treatment options to patients and their families,” said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Filana Therapeutics.

The updated corporate website is available at: https://www.filanatx.com.

About TSC and TSC-related Epilepsy

TSC is a rare genetic disorder resulting from a mutation in the TSC1 or TSC2 gene. This affects the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway and can cause tumors to grow in multiple organs1. Epilepsy is the most common health issue affecting the TSC community, with 80% to 90% of TSC patients experiencing seizures1. TSC-related epilepsy affects approximately 45,000 people in the U.S.2 Most patients start having seizures within their first year of life3. Even with multiple approved treatments, more than 60% of TSC patients remain refractory to antiepileptic therapy4.

About Filana Therapeutics, Inc.

Filana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational therapies to modulate the filamin A protein for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and other diseases associated with dysregulation or overexpression of filamin A.

For more information, please visit: https://www.filanatx.com

