Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo 2026 Opens Call for Speakers

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network today announces the Call for Speakers for Broadband Nation Expo 2026, taking place November 18-20, 2026 in New Orleans, LA.

Now in its fourth year, Broadband Nation Expo returns with a bold new theme, “Broadband & Beyond – The Next Era of End-to-End Connectivity,” reflecting the industry’s evolution from funding and deployment to fully-integrated, future-ready infrastructure. The event convenes the leaders shaping broadband’s next chapter – from fiber and wireless deployment to AI-enabled networks, edge compute, and sustainable connectivity models.

Broadband Nation Expo is the definitive gathering for service providers, federal and state officials, infrastructure leaders, investors, and technology innovators working across the broadband ecosystem.

“Broadband Nation Expo is where the future of connectivity takes shape,” said David Drain, Show Director, Broadband Nation Expo, Questex. “As we move into the next era of broadband, this event brings together the public and private sectors to turn strategy into execution. We’re excited to invite leaders across the industry to share insights and help define what comes next.”

Call for Speakers Open Through April 17

Industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders are invited to submit proposals for full session applications as well as individual speaker applications seeking consideration for a panel. Programming formats include: keynotes, panel discussions, standalone presentations, and moderator roles on critical topics shaping the future of broadband.

Featured Topic Areas Include:

Hybrid Horizons: Navigating Fiber, Wireless and Satellite Interoperability at Scale

Built to Last: Creating Long-Term Sustainability, Resilience, and Community-Centric Connectivity

No AI Without Broadband: The Critical Role of Physical Networks in Enabling AI, Edge Compute and Data-Driven Services

BEAD & Beyond: Public Leadership, Policy Execution, and the Future of Broadband Funding

The Call for Speakers is open through April 17. Industry leaders ready to help shape the next era of connectivity can submit proposals here.

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 18-20, 2026 at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans in New Orleans, LA.

For more details, visit Broadband Nation Expo.

To stay connected with the latest updates, follow Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo. contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

