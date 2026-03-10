Tim Johnson Nominated to Join Amaero Board

MCDONALD, Tenn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTC: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce that Tim “TJ” Johnson has been nominated to join Amaero’s Board as a Non-Executive Director, subject to satisfying the requisite regulatory requirements.

Upon joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director, it is anticipated that he will assume the responsibilities of Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mr. Johnson is an experienced corporate board member and retired Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of several publicly listed companies in the United States. Most recently, he served as CFO for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) from 2021-2024; prior experiences included a 19-year tenure at Big Lots Stores, serving as CFO from 2012-2019. He currently serves as a Director at Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), a Fortune 225 company operating 9,200 stores with annual revenue approaching US$20 billion, Brinker International (NYSE: EAT), a leading casual dining company with brands that include Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy and Driven Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), a leading automotive services business. He began his career as a Senior Accountant at Coopers and Lybrand (now PwC) from 1989-1992.

Following Mr. Johnson’s appointment, Eric Bono will step down from the Board as an Executive Director. Mr. Bono will continue in his executive role as Amaero’s Chief Technology Officer and will remain closely engaged with the Board.

Amaero believes that Mr. Johnson’s extensive financial leadership and governance experience with large, complex U.S.-listed companies will add meaningful depth to the Board, particularly in areas of financial oversight, audit and risk management and capital markets engagement. His experience is expected to support Amaero as the Company continues to scale its U.S. manufacturing operations, explores opportunities to integrate adjacency manufacturing capabilities and progresses its proposed re-domiciliation to the United States.

Following this change, Amaero’s seven-member Board will consist of one Executive Director and six Non-Executive Directors, further strengthening the Company’s governance structure

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Amaero is entering an important phase of growth as we scale operations and progress our proposed redomiciliation to the United States. TJ brings significant U.S. public-company financial executive and Board leadership experience gained at large NYSE and NASDAQ listed companies. His deep expertise in financial management, governance, audit and risk oversight will be highly valuable to Amaero as we continue to build a strong governance foundation that supports the next phase of our growth strategy. I have worked with TJ previously on another board and know the quality of his leadership and judgement. I look forward to welcoming him to Amaero’s Board and look forward to his leadership as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

About Amaero Ltd

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is a dual-listed ASX and OTC-listed Company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.