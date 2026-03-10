Cynet Closes Record Year of Channel Growth

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform empowering organizations to focus on what matters most, has announced record channel growth one year after formalizing its partner-first strategy under CEO Jason Magee. Managed service providers (MSPs) drove nearly two-thirds of global deals in Q4 2025, contributing to Cynet’s highest quarterly revenue and expansion in company history.

2025 Growth by the Numbers

1,100+ customers, including MSPs and direct customers

9,000+ end customers protected through partners

64% of Q4 2025 global deals sourced through MSPs

26% global workforce growth

Operations spanning 18 countries



The results reflect Cynet’s strategic shift to a partner-first operating model. Over the past year, the company aligned executive leadership, go-to-market strategy, partner programs, product roadmap, and global workforce around MSP and reseller success.

“Cynet’s accelerating growth is a clear signal that our partner-first strategy is working,” said Jason Magee, CEO of Cynet. “Modern security should create leverage for partners, helping them uplevel protection and scale their businesses profitably. With deep channel DNA across our leadership team, a unified platform that eliminates tool sprawl, and global telemetry that gives partners an intelligent edge, we’re entering 2026 with strong momentum and a clear path forward.”

Why Partner-First Cybersecurity Matters

Cybersecurity remains the most channel-driven category in technology, with more than 90% of global security spend flowing through partners, according to research firm Omdia.* Partners serve on the front lines of cyber defense for millions of small and midsize organizations, yet many lack the end-to-end visibility needed to respond faster, reduce alert fatigue, and improve efficiency.

“Cynet’s unified platform brings together prevention, detection, and response in a centrally managed architecture designed specifically for MSP workflows,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Omdia. “By combining embedded AI for scalable threat mitigation with a 24x7 CyOps team that shares intelligence and operates as an extension of partner teams, Cynet is addressing both the technology and operational challenges MSPs face today.”

Partner-first highlights include:

Expanded Channel-First Leadership: In 2025, Cynet elevated the channel to an executive priority and strengthened its leadership bench with experienced operators, including CEO Jason Magee, CRO Alan Komet, CMO Meghan AuBuchon, VP of Threat Intelligence Strategy MacKenzie Brown, and go-to-market leaders Karen Ward, Jeannine Edwards, and Scott Tyson.

In 2025, Cynet elevated the channel to an executive priority and strengthened its leadership bench with experienced operators, including CEO Jason Magee, CRO Alan Komet, CMO Meghan AuBuchon, VP of Threat Intelligence Strategy MacKenzie Brown, and go-to-market leaders Karen Ward, Jeannine Edwards, and Scott Tyson. Launched the Ignite Partner Program: Cynet introduced the Ignite Partner Program to accelerate partner revenue and simplify enablement. The program replaced traditional MDF with Growth Ignition Dollars, removing administrative barriers and tying investments directly to measurable business outcomes, and established tiers with clear growth paths for partners at every stage.

Cynet introduced the Ignite Partner Program to accelerate partner revenue and simplify enablement. The program replaced traditional MDF with Growth Ignition Dollars, removing administrative barriers and tying investments directly to measurable business outcomes, and established tiers with clear growth paths for partners at every stage. Rearchitected the Platform for Partner Workflows: Cynet enhanced its unified platform to integrate more seamlessly into MSP operations. Updates included expanded Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) integrations, multi-tenant client and endpoint management, cross-tenant reporting, and reusable policy profiles.

Cynet enhanced its unified platform to integrate more seamlessly into MSP operations. Updates included expanded Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) integrations, multi-tenant client and endpoint management, cross-tenant reporting, and reusable policy profiles. Advanced AI-Driven Security with CyAI: Cynet upgraded CyAI, its proprietary AI engine embedded across its platform. Enhancements reduced false positives to an industry-low <1% and enabled MSPs to automatically remediate 90% of threats while increasing analyst efficiency across millions of endpoints.

Cynet was also named a “Strong Performer” in the Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” reports for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), with 95% willingness to recommend.**

To support this accelerated growth, Cynet increased its global workforce by 26%, more than doubled its presence in North America, and expanded its 24x7 CyOps MDR support with new hires across regions. The company plans continued international hiring in 2026 to expand partner coverage, with team members now spanning 18 countries.

About Cynet

Cynet’s unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform delivers a comprehensive suite of security capabilities in a single, simple solution backed by 24x7 SOC security experts. As a global cybersecurity company, Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and empower partners to maximize margins while delivering world-class security. For more information, visit www.cynet.com.

Media Contact

Cynet Communications

Press@cynet.com

* Omdia, Global Cybersecurity Ecosystems, April 2025. Disclaimer: Results are not an endorsement of Cynet. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk.

** Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response, Peer Contributors 23 May 2025; Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, January 23, 2026.