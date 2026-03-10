Cabreza Announces Frontline Infrastructure Program for Critical Infrastructure Organizations

Philadelphia, PA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabreza, Inc., the leader in OT Security Program Automation, has unveiled its latest initiative, the Frontline Infrastructure Program.

Many of the water utilities, small port facilities, rural energy cooperatives, municipal transit authorities and other critical infrastructure organizations that communities depend on every day face the same cyber security risks and requirements as Fortune 500 industrials, just without the same resources.

Most of them have no dedicated OT security staff. They may have never had a formal OT security assessment and the cost of a single professional services engagement can exceed their entire annual security budget. So a lot of the work doesn't get done simply because the math isn't in their favor.

The Frontline Infrastructure Program is Cabreza's commitment to changing that.

Through this initiative, Cabreza extends its OT Security Program Automation capabilities to qualifying low-resource US and EU critical infrastructure operators at terms designed to make adoption realistic.

Frontline participants receive the same Cabreza application, automation and expertise used by large industrial enterprises, and built on the same international, industry best practice standards, regulations and frameworks made accessible to organizations that the current market economics leave behind. All that's different is the path to getting there.

Marcello Delcaro, Co-Founder & CTO: "From a product standpoint, the interesting thing about serving low-resource operators is that their program structure doesn't change. Most OT security standards, regulations and frameworks don't have small-org exceptions or scale themselves down.

So it’s a product problem and we designed Cabreza's architecture such that it works for a multi-site energy company the same as it works for a 12-person water utility. The output is the same rigor. The access and input required from the operator is what we've reduced."

Government agencies have stated plainly that many organizations still lack dedicated OT security programs, particularly those that view cyber security as more of an IT issue. And research consistently shows that organizations with structured security programs achieve roughly twice the standards compliance of those without. The gap between having a program and not having one is measurable. It should not be determined by budget alone.

Jason Rivera, Co-Founder & CEO: "I spent years doing OT security projects in large industrials with six and seven figure budgets. The work was important. But the water utility down the road, running the same types of control systems with a fraction of the staff and zero security budget, that organization can’t afford high credibility external resources. They're operating critical infrastructure too.

We built Cabreza to enable OT security resilience and turn what used to be static, episodic and boring work locked behind six figure budgets into adaptive, continuous and accessible IT/OT security capabilities. It would be a waste of that innovation and capability to only serve organizations that can already afford the old way."

For more information and to sign up for the Frontline Infrastructure Program, please visit the initiative's page on the Cabreza website: https://cabreza.com/initiatives/frontline.

About Cabreza

Cabreza, Inc. is an OT security expertise company with the first Service-as-Software, purpose-built solution to automate OT security programs. Cabreza augments the manual, episodic FTE and services model with continuous content for communications, collaboration, compliance, training, planning, and enablement for IT/OT security teams.

