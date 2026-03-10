Terra Innovatum Global to Report 2025 Audited Annual Financial Results and Provide Business Update on April 1, 2026

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, announced it will release its audited fiscal year 2025 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast, hosted by Alessandro Petruzzi, Founding Partner, & Chief Executive Officer; Guillaume Moyen, Chief Financial Officer; and Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Head of Investor Relations, that day to review its financial results and provide an update on its licensing, business development and corporate activities. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Audited Annual Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920 Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13757021&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 Accompanying slide presentation: TerraInnovatum.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. To listen to the archived call, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter replay 13759041. The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website TerraInnovatum.com.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

