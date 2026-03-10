BreachRx Launches Industry’s First Cyber Incident Response Management Warranty

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx , the leader in cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced the BreachRx CIRM Warranty , the industry’s first contractually-backed financial safeguard designed to protect CISOs, CEOs, General Counsel, and other organizational leaders from personal liability arising from cybersecurity incidents. Underwritten by a leading global insurance partner, the warranty provides up to $3 million in coverage for regulatory defense costs, fines and penalties, and negligence-related claims tied to incidents handled through the BreachRx platform. BreachRx is the only CIRM platform backed by a financial warranty.

As regulators compress disclosure timelines and intensify scrutiny, cyber incidents have become board-level accountability events that expose executives to investigation and enforcement. The exposure has expanded to include individual lawsuits, regulatory actions, and criminal charges. The BreachRx CIRM solution transforms incident response from ad hoc coordination into a governed, cross-functional operating system spanning security, legal, privacy, communications, IT, and executive leadership—now reinforced with a contractual financial warranty.

“Cyber leaders are no longer judged on containment speed—they are judged on proof. This means proof they were prepared, followed a sound and repeatable process, and took the right actions at the right time,” said Anderson Lunsford, Co-Founder & CEO of BreachRx. “By combining our CIRM solution with a real financial backstop, we’re giving CISOs and C-level executives something fundamentally new: a defensible system of record and personal protection at the moment scrutiny is highest.”

Unlike traditional cyber insurance with big retention and executive coverage gaps, the BreachRx CIRM Warranty applies from the first dollar of eligible costs arising from incidents managed within the BreachRx CIRM solution. It is designed to accompany cyber and D&O programs, filling structural gaps where CISOs and other leaders are not fully covered. When customers use BreachRx to manage incidents—from preparation through response to recovery—the resulting audit trails, deadline tracking, and regulatory alignment qualify them for warranty-backed coverage that absorbs expenses that would otherwise fall entirely on the company and its leaders.

“One of the biggest fears when a breach happens under a CISO’s watch is what the impact will be for the company and what the impact to them personally will be afterwards”, said James Beeson, former CISO of a Fortune 20 insurer. “BreachRx helps strengthen security playbooks, workflows, and defensible documentation across legal, security, communications, and executive stakeholders. Knowing those same processes can unlock up to $3 million in financial protection can change the conversation with the board and give teams an additional level of personal assurance.”

The BreachRx CIRM Warranty will be available starting April 2, 2026, with tiered limits aligned to BreachRx product plans, offering up to $3 million in coverage for eligible customers. Existing customers are automatically covered at no additional cost. BreachRx is helping organizations and executives raise the bar for cyber resilience in an era of escalating personal liability.

BreachRx is the first platform built to run cyber incident response as a governed, enterprise‑wide business process. Its patented technology orchestrates every phase of response—before, during, and after an incident—automatically generating tailored plans, guiding stakeholders through each step, and capturing evidence in real time. With a single authoritative system for incident status, ownership, auditability, and disclosure readiness, BreachRx ensures operational resilience for the entire enterprise while reducing regulatory and legal exposure. BreachRx is based in San Francisco and backed by Ballistic Ventures and SYN Ventures.