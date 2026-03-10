Erasca Exercises Option to Secure Worldwide Rights for ERAS-0015 Pan-RAS Molecular Glue to Include China, Hong Kong, and Macau

Worldwide rights position Erasca to advance ERAS-0015 through a unified global development strategy

ERAS-0015’s promising early clinical data underscore its potential to be a best-in-class RAS-targeting agent

Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data for ERAS-0015 expected in H1 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the exercise of its option to expand the existing license agreement with Joyo Pharmatech Co., Ltd. (Joyo) to include China, Hong Kong, and Macau, which will provide Erasca with worldwide rights to its potential best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015.

Under the terms of the ERAS-0015 license agreement, Erasca exercised its option to convert its territory to worldwide and is obligated to make a one-time payment to Joyo based on the stage of Joyo’s development program. Securing rights in China, Hong Kong, and Macau will provide Erasca with exclusive global rights for ERAS-0015, enabling the company to pursue a unified worldwide development and commercialization strategy.

“We are encouraged by the early clinical activity observed for ERAS-0015 across multiple tumor types and RAS mutations at a fraction of the dose seen for RMC-6236. We believe that the clinical data generated to date, including what we have observed from a substantial number of patients treated in China, underscore the potential differentiation and benefit of ERAS-0015 for patients with RAS-mutant cancers globally,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “Exercising this option to expand our license agreement and secure worldwide rights reflects our strong conviction in ERAS-0015’s potential, and we look forward to collaborating with the Chinese investigators to continue developing ERAS-0015 for patients in China and globally.”

Erasca is advancing ERAS-0015 in the ongoing AURORAS-1 Phase 1 dose escalation trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors with initial Phase 1 monotherapy data expected in the first half of 2026.

About ERAS-0015

ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early dose escalation data in AURORAS-1 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, well-behaved, linear PK, and confirmed and unconfirmed responses in multiple patients across multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, including confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses at doses as low as 8 mg once daily (QD). In preclinical studies versus RMC-6236, ERAS-0015 demonstrated approximately 8-21 times higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A (CypA), approximately 5 times greater potency in RAS inhibition, and greater in vivo antitumor activity evidenced by achieving comparable or greater tumor growth inhibition or regression at doses that are as low as approximately one-tenth to one-fifth of the dose of RMC-6236. ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including ERAS-0015, and the planned advancement of our development pipeline, including the anticipated timing of the planned data readout for the AURORAS-1 trial, our belief that the clinical data generated to date further underscore the differentiated potential of ERAS-0015 for patients with RAS-mutant cancers, our strong conviction in ERAS-0015 and its potential benefit for patients, the timing and amount payable in connection with exercising the option to expand our rights under the Joyo license agreement, our ability to collaborate with Chinese investigators to continue developing ERAS-0015 for patients in China, and our ability to continue the development of ERAS-0015 globally. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: preliminary results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that an unconfirmed partial response to treatment may not ultimately result in a confirmed partial response to treatment after follow-up evaluations; observations regarding the first dosage level at which a clinical response is detected are based on data generated within individual clinical trials, and comparisons of such clinical observations across different trials involve data from separate trials with distinct designs, patient populations, and methodologies, and therefore may not be directly comparable; risks related to disagreements between the parties as to the amount of the option exercise payment based on the stage of the development program; any forward-looking statements regarding dose-response relationships reflect current expectations and/or assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially; our observations of clinical data in China is based on data generated by the licensor; our assumptions about the development potential of ERAS-0015 are based in large part on the preclinical data generated by the licensor and we may observe materially and adversely different results as we conduct our planned studies and trials; our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; results from preclinical studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; our assumptions around which programs may have a higher probability of success may not be accurate, and we may expend our limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate and/or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications with greater development or commercial potential; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readout, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations, and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to fund operations; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



