SpecSync Launches with Wabash Partnership to Modernize Product Configuration in Made-to-order Manufacturing

Indianapolis, IN, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpecSync, an intelligent configuration and quoting platform for complex manufacturing, launched today at the Work Truck Week conference, announcing a strategic partnership with Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) to modernize how heavy equipment dealers and OEMs handle made-to-order product configuration.

The company addresses a pressing challenge across industrial manufacturing: 76% of B2B buyers now demand speed and transparency, yet only 20% of manufacturers can deliver this experience for custom configurations (B2B Manufacturing Customer Experience Report, 2023). SpecSync bridges the gap between legacy ERP systems and modern buyer expectations, reducing quote turnaround times without forcing manufacturers to abandon existing infrastructure.

"Made-to-order manufacturing doesn't have to mean slow, manual quoting processes," said George Gallegos, Founder and CEO of SpecSync. "We built SpecSync to turn configuration complexity into a competitive advantage. Our partnership with Wabash validates that major manufacturers are ready to modernize and enable dealers in new ways without replacing their core systems."

Gallegos brings 30 years of enterprise software expertise to SpecSync, including 13 years as CEO of Jitterbit, where he led the software company through significant growth and transformation. He has a background in CRM, SaaS, and enterprise sales management at companies including Scopus, Siebel Systems, Oracle and C3.ai. George’s leadership experience positions him to understand both the technical requirements of complex manufacturing systems and the sales productivity challenges facing dealer networks.

The made-to-order model in heavy equipment manufacturing relies on highly manual, disconnected quoting processes that treat every configuration as custom. This creates extended quote turnaround times, frustrated customers, lost deals, and manufacturing inefficiencies that ripple throughout the production chain. SpecSync addresses these challenges through AI-powered tools for guided selling, generating configuration insights, and real-time quote comparisons to make the process more efficient. The company also offers ERP integration.

“SpecSync addresses a longstanding challenge in the heavy equipment industry,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Wabash. “Customers often require highly customized equipment, but the quoting process has traditionally been time-consuming and complex. SpecSync enables dealers and commercial teams to navigate thousands of configuration options with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence—creating a more streamlined and responsive buying experience.”

SpecSync recently completed an investment round for an undisclosed amount. The company will use the funding to expand its product development team; scale its AI-powered sales guidance, configuration optimizations and integration capabilities; and support growing demand from heavy equipment OEMs facing similar configuration challenges. The company plans to extend its platform capabilities across additional Wabash product lines and pursue partnerships with manufacturers in adjacent industries where made-to-order complexity creates sales friction.

About SpecSync

SpecSync is an intelligent product configuration and quoting platform that modernizes made-to-order manufacturing by reducing quote times from weeks to minutes. The company creates a seamless bridge between OEMs, dealers, and customers to increase sales productivity and deliver optimized experiences. Learn more at specsync.ai.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Hub and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.





###

Peter Maher

Chief of Staff | SpecSync

peter@specsync.ai

(913) 713-3484

