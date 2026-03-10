MMA.INC Reports 145% Year-on-Year Growth in BJJLink Subscription Revenue

Highlights

BJJLink subscription revenue grew 145% year-on-year

Rapid adoption as the leading purpose-built platform for martial arts academies

AI-driven sales and marketing engine deployed to accelerate pipeline and conversions

Academies increasingly migrating from generic fitness software to martial arts-specific platforms

Active pipeline of strategic acquisitions expected to drive additional catalysts in 2026



New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the “Company” and doing business as MMA.INC), a technology driven ecosystem at the forefront of the global combat sports industry, today announced that subscription revenue from its BJJLink platform grew 145% year-on-year for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared with the prior year.

BJJLink is a market leading digital platform purpose built for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academies, providing an integrated solution for academy management, student engagement and community growth. The platform architecture is also highly adaptable across multiple martial arts disciplines and combat sports academies, an area where traditional boutique fitness software providers have struggled to effectively serve the market.

As global martial arts participation continues to grow, academy owners are increasingly seeking technology platforms designed specifically for combat sports, including belt progression systems, class structures, athlete development pathways and community-driven gym cultures.

This growing recognition that generic fitness software does not adequately serve the martial arts ecosystem is driving strong demand for BJJLink and accelerating adoption across academies worldwide.

Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of MMA.INC, said:

“BJJLink’s 145% subscription revenue growth highlights the strength of our strategy of identifying high-quality, high margin assets within the martial arts ecosystem and accelerating their growth inside the MMA.INC platform. Martial arts academies operate very differently to traditional fitness businesses, and many gym owners are discovering that generic gym platforms simply don’t meet their needs.

BJJLink was built specifically for combat sports academies, and the growth we’re seeing reflects increasing demand for a platform that deeply understands this market. As we continue to expand our technology ecosystem and pursue high quality acquisitions, we expect this strategy to deliver further growth and important market catalysts throughout 2026.”

MMA.INC continues to scale its combat sports technology ecosystem through strategic acquisitions, partnerships with leading gyms and athletes, and integrated digital platforms connecting martial arts participants globally. The Company remains actively focused on high-quality acquisitions expected to generate further strategic and market catalysts throughout 2026.

BJJLink is a core pillar in MMA.INC’s strategy to build the world’s leading technology infrastructure for the martial arts industry.

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 75,000+ active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries across its various assets, MMA.inc continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders:

With over 800 verified gyms, 75,000+ active students already training across 16 countries, MMA.INC connects local gyms with global communities in a single, connected network of value. Get Paid to Train : Engaging in training, streaming, coaching or simply supporting any activity, will earn Experience Points (XP), which is transparently logged on chain and can be redeemed for real rewards.

: Engaging in training, streaming, coaching or simply supporting any activity, will earn Experience Points (XP), which is transparently logged on chain and can be redeemed for real rewards. One Unified Ecosystem: With existing platform assets including BJJLink, TrainAlta, Hype and MixedMartialArts.com, MMA.INC provides a complete platform that covers training, community, content and fandom like no other.



For more information, visit www.mma.inc

