Feiba VH (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feiba VH Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic period saw growth in the feiba VH market due to factors such as the limited effectiveness of factor replacement in inhibitor patients, longer clinical usage of bypassing agents, increasing diagnoses of hemophilia with inhibitors, and improved survival of hemophilia patients.

During the forecast period, further growth may be driven by personalized hemophilia management, an increase in access to specialty centers, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Trends in this period include a rising use of bypassing agents, a preference for rapid bleeding control therapies, and expansion of home-based hemophilia care.

The prevalence of hemophilia is expected to drive the expansion of the feiba VH market. This genetic disorder hampers the blood's ability to clot, leading to excessive bleeding. The surge in prevalence arises from better diagnosis, advancements in genetic testing, and improved healthcare access. FEIBA VH bypasses the disrupted clotting pathways, managing and preventing spontaneous bleeding in hemophilia patients. For instance, Pfizer Inc. reported that, during 2023/24, the UK hemophilia A and B patient population exceeded 11,800 individuals. This highlights the growing market segment and the necessity of FEIBA VH solutions.

Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure supports the market's growth. As healthcare spending escalates, hospitals may invest in FEIBA VH to enhance patient care. Wider insurance coverage also makes these therapies accessible to a broader population. For example, in November 2023, the Canadian Institute for Health Information indicated that health spending in Canada was projected to reach $344 billion in 2023, marking a 2.8% increase from the prior year. This highlights an ongoing trend of reinvigorated healthcare investment that is propelling market growth.

The rising number of surgeries is another catalyst for the market. FEIBA VH is utilized in surgeries for hemophilia patients with inhibitors, reducing bleeding risks and promoting safer procedures. This is critical as the aging population and advances in medical technology drive surgical growth. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare noted an increase of 5.8% in elective surgeries in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, further driving the demand for feiba VH solutions.

The major players in the feiba VH market include Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc., with North America being the largest market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Major countries include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs have influenced the market by elevating costs associated with plasma collection and international transportation. This is particularly impactful in North America and Europe, where import dependency remains high. Nonetheless, tariffs encourage domestic investment and bolster regional self-sufficiency in coagulation therapies.

The feiba VH market report offers statistics, including global market size and shares, competitor analysis, and an in-depth view of industry trends. FEIBA VH is primarily employed in hemophilia management, particularly in patients with inhibitors where standard treatments are ineffective. It is distributed via hospitals and specialty pharmacies, serving both adults and children.

The feiba VH market consists of selling vials, lyophilized powder, and infusion solutions. The market values are at factory gate, encompassing the complete supply chain up to the end customer. Revenues in specific geographies are local consumption values generated within the market, illustrating a comprehensive insight into the industry's health and future potential.

