FTC Solar Announces 1,000MW Expansion to Tracker Supply Agreement with Strata Clean Energy

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has signed a five-year, 1,000MW (1 gigawatt) expansion to its tracker supply agreement with Strata Clean Energy (Strata).

"As we conclude our first 500 megawatts of 2P projects with Strata, we’re incredibly pleased to be selected to work with them again on an additional 1 gigawatt of future projects,” commented Yann Brandt, FTC Solar’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of our product portfolio, which we believe includes the fastest and easiest-to-install trackers in the marketplace, and we continue to drive innovation to ensure we provide the best products and service to our customers on every project.”

“We’ve seen meaningful labor efficiencies and cost savings from using FTC trackers,” said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer of Strata Clean Energy. “Their trackers are very easy to install, and we appreciate their continued focus on innovation and customer support. We look forward to continuing our working relationship in the years ahead.”

In September 2024, FTC Solar and Strata announced an agreement under which FTC would supply approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and be Strata's preferred 2P solar tracker supplier for a three-year initial term. With the projects under that agreement largely completed and ahead of schedule, the amendment announced today adds an incremental 1,000MW of volume, and extends the term by 5 years from the amendment date.

The first project under this new five-year amendment is expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated company specializing in solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance (O&M). With over 170 projects in operation, more than 8 GW of solar and 31 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2 GW under management nationwide, Strata leads the clean energy sector. The Company has a strong presence in the Western U.S., with offices in Denver and Scottsdale.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

