Coinbax Inc. Joins the Global Dollar Network to Advance Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Settlement

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbax Inc. today announced that it has joined Global Dollar Network, aligning its programmable stablecoin settlement infrastructure with a growing ecosystem of trusted institutions using digital dollars for enterprise payments and financial settlement.

Coinbax provides orchestration infrastructure for stablecoin payments, adding programmable escrow, rule-based settlement, controlled reversibility, and audit-grade reconciliation to blockchain-based rails. By joining Global Dollar Network, Coinbax strengthens its ability to support institutions seeking compliant, operationally sound stablecoin settlement at scale. Coinbax will also enable Global Dollar (USDG), the US dollar-backed stablecoin that powers Global Dollar Network. USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA.

While stablecoins are increasingly used for treasury operations, payables, payouts, and cross-border transactions, most blockchain-native rails lack the governance and post-settlement controls required by regulated financial institutions. Coinbax addresses this gap through Coinbax Controls, introducing transaction-level logic that aligns stablecoin settlement with institutional operating standards.

“Coinbax is building important orchestration and control layers that help institutions operationalize stablecoin settlement with greater confidence,” said Nick Robnett, Head of the Crypto Business for Paxos. “As Global Dollar Network expands, we are focused on enabling trusted partners who bring governance, transparency, and enterprise-grade controls to digital dollar infrastructure. Coinbax’s programmable settlement capabilities complement that mission.”

“Joining the Global Dollar Network reinforces our commitment to building stablecoin infrastructure that institutions can confidently operate within existing governance and compliance frameworks,” said Peter Glyman, Founder and CEO of Coinbax.

Coinbax will support network participants by enabling programmable settlement workflows, conditional fund release, transparent audit trails, and integration with custody, compliance, and treasury systems. The result is stablecoin settlement that institutions can govern, reconcile, and scale with confidence.

About Coinbax

Coinbax is the trust layer for stablecoin payments. Banks, fintechs, and enterprise payments teams are moving to stablecoin and tokenized-deposit rails, but blockchain-native infrastructure lacks the governance, reversibility, and audit controls that institutions require. Coinbax fills that gap with programmable Controls, automated settlement logic, and enterprise-grade APIs that integrate directly into custody, compliance, and core banking systems. Built for institutional architecture from the ground up.

Learn more at www.coinbax.com

Press contact:

Lacey Hall

hello@coinbax.com

About Global Dollar Network

Global Dollar Network is the world’s fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. Powered by Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe, Global Dollar Network offers a transparent and equitable economic model that rewards partners for their contributions. Global Dollar Network partners include industry leaders such as Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Kraken, Nuvei, OKX, Paxos, Robinhood, Worldpay and more.

About USDG in the EU

Paxos issues USDG in the EU through Paxos Issuance Europe OY ("PIE"). USDG is fully redeemable from Paxos on a one-to-one basis for U.S. dollars. All USDG token holders in the EU have a right of redemption against PIE at any time and at par value for USDG. Further information is available at paxos.com/eu, and the EU USDG White Paper is available at www.paxos.com/terms-and-conditions/usdg-eu-whitepaper.

Note: USDG is available on Solana, Ink, X Layer and Ethereum.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b161bc08-9c4c-4d77-b8e4-8b797c02c775