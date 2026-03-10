Inc. Names Evie Wang, Co-founder and CMO of Retell AI, to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retell AI , the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, is proud to announce that Evie Wang, Co-founder and CMO, has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries. Wang will be honored for her accomplishments within the Artificial Intelligence & Data sector.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized on the Inc. Female Founders 2026 list,” said Evie Wang, Co-Founder and CMO of Retell AI. “This recognition reflects not just my journey, but the incredible team at Retell, who are redefining how businesses connect with customers through human-like AI voice experiences. As a female founder, I hope this inspires more women to lead boldly in AI and tech innovation.”

Evie Wang, the sole female co-founder of Retell AI, has played a pivotal role in the company’s explosive growth. Over the past year, she led marketing and product strategy during hypergrowth, scaling annual recurring revenue from ~$8M to ~$36M in just eight months across a 21-person team. Retell AI is now the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, transforming how businesses automate phone calls with human-like precision. The platform has seen over 300 percent quarter-over-quarter user growth and handles more than 40 million real-time AI calls monthly for Fortune 500 clients across healthcare, automotive, e-commerce and other sectors.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Wang drove major product launches, defined Retell’s enterprise go-to-market strategy and oversaw product positioning. Under her leadership, the platform introduced features such as simulation testing, AI chat agents, and GPT-5 integrations for revenue-generating applications. Her strategic vision has helped Retell achieve over $1.7M ARR per employee, strong enterprise adoption, recognition as an a16z Top 50 AI company and widespread industry acclaim. Today, thousands of businesses rely on Retell AI to scale inbound and outbound campaigns with realistic, human-like conversations.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Retell AI

Retell AI is the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, helping corporate call centers automate tier-one calls using AI voice agents that are indistinguishable from humans. Retell's platform reduces labor costs, improves first-call resolution, and frees up human agents to focus on complex or sensitive issues. With rapid no-code deployment and high configurability, enterprises can launch Retell's fully automated voice agents in days—not months. Retell serves thousands of businesses and now powers 40+ million real-time AI phone calls every month. Learn more at retellai.com .

