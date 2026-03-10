Major General Malcolm B. Frost (Ret.) of the US Army Joins America First Defense Drone and Robotics Advisory Council

U.S. Army Commanding General (Ret.) to Help Guide Next-Generation Counter-Drone Innovation, AI and Robotics

Roseland, NJ, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that Malcolm B. Frost, a retired Major General in the United States Army, has joined America First Defense (“AFD”) Drone and Robotics Advisory Council.

Major General Frost brings decades of operational and strategic experience in modern warfare, military communications, and advanced defense technologies. Throughout his distinguished career, he held multiple senior leadership roles within the U.S. Army and has been deeply involved in modernization initiatives involving robotics, communications systems, and next-generation battlefield technologies.

At AFD, Frost will advise leadership on the company’s expanding portfolio of AI-driven autonomous systems, drone defense technologies, and next-generation robotic platforms designed to address rapidly evolving national security threats.

“Major General Frost’s experience in military operations, emerging defense technologies, and strategic command will be invaluable as AFD continues to build a platform focused on drone defense and robotic systems for the modern battlefield,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “His insight into the future of warfare and autonomous technologies strengthens AFD’s ability to develop solutions aligned with the needs of defense and security partners.”

The Drone and Robotics Advisory Council at AFD is composed of experienced military leaders, technologists, and national security experts who provide guidance on the development and deployment of AI-enabled drone, counter-UAS, and robotic defense platforms.

AFD is currently focused on developing technologies that address the rapidly expanding counter-drone and autonomous defense systems market, which is expected to grow significantly as governments and security agencies worldwide seek more effective tools to detect, intercept, and neutralize hostile unmanned aerial systems.

For more information, visit Gaxos.AI and America First Defense. You can also follow Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About America First Defense

America First Defense is an American defense technology company focused on developing advanced defense systems including airborne counter-drone technology and biomimetic soft robotics platforms designed for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos.AI is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company’s growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity—bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

