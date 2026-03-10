Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park Expands With New $26 Million Mountaintop Lodge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, announced the opening of its newest mountaintop lodge at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park, introducing a refined rustic-modern aesthetic inspired by the enduring spirit of the Great Smoky Mountains.





Located adjacent to the entrance of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park with more than 12.2 million annual visits, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park is nestled into the mountains at the gateway to one of the country’s most traveled outdoor destinations.

The new mountaintop lodge suites range from studio villas sleeping four guests, up to five-bedroom villas capable of sleeping 12. Part of a broader $26 million expansion project which brings the total room count to nearly 1,400, the design team developed a new concept incorporating layered materials and artwork reflective of the resort’s connection to the destination, delivering luxury through simplicity and thoughtful detailing. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors offer guests incomparable views of the Smoky Mountain range.

“This expansion represents a meaningful reinvestment in the guest and owner experience in one of the best vacation destinations in the United States,” said Jared Saft, Chief Operating Officer at Westgate Resorts. “This new lodge reflects how we continue to evolve the resort with thoughtful design, long-lasting materials and modern functionality, while honoring what makes this destination so special to families who return year after year.”

Beyond the newly introduced mountaintop lodge suites, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park offers a full range of amenities designed to enhance every stay. Guests enjoy access to Wild Bear Falls Water Park, a climate-controlled indoor/outdoor attraction featuring slides and a lazy river; multiple heated outdoor pools and hot tubs with mountain views; on-site dining options including Southern Comfort® restaurant; the full-service Serenity Spa and fitness center; playgrounds and seasonal activities; and convenient shuttle access throughout the hillside property. The resort’s proximity to downtown Gatlinburg and direct access to the entrance of Great Smoky Mountains National Park further position it as a seamless home base for both relaxation and outdoor adventure.

This is the latest in a series of announcements by Westgate Resorts showcasing the company’s growth. Last year, the company announced a partnership with Choice Hotels, launched a new timeshare brand, VI Resorts by Westgate, and opened Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center, and River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Florida.

For more information on Westgate Resorts’ experience-driven portfolio, visit westgateresorts.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

