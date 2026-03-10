Rackspace and Uniphore Announce Strategic Partnership to Define a New Category of Infrastructure-to-Agents Architecture Accelerating Enterprise AI Adoption

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid multicloud and AI solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with Uniphore, the Business AI leader backed by NVIDIA and AMD, to deliver the industry's first Infrastructure-to-Agents architecture, offered as an outcomes-based service. The partnership reflects a shared ambition to unlock $100 million in enterprise AI deployments as customers move from AI experimentation to production at scale, without sacrificing governance, security, or control. This is especially relevant for regulated industries where choice, security and sovereignty are non-negotiable requirements.

Operationalizing AI in production remains a challenge due to the complexity of choices across the stack. By integrating Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud with Rackspace’s private cloud infrastructure, Rackspace will deliver a full-stack secure and governed AI private cloud that includes: advanced inferencing capable of running on both NVIDIA and AMD compute architectures; Data Preparation-as-a-Service; fine-tuned Small Language Models (SLMs)-as-a-Service; and industry-specific AI agents-as-a-Service.

“For the first time, enterprises in regulated industries do not have to choose between moving fast on AI and maintaining the governance and control their business requires. Rackspace is taking on that accountability,” said Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “We are not just providing infrastructure, we are committing to outcomes, and that changes the nature of the relationship between a technology partner and an enterprise customer.”

For enterprises, the conversation has shifted from choosing between GPUs and CPUs, or open versus proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), to driving measurable business outcomes.

Through this partnership, Rackspace brings deep expertise operating private clouds and optimizing public environments, backed by forward deployed engineers. These forward deployed engineers, embedded directly in customer environments, are trained on the Uniphore platform and accountable for delivering measurable outcomes from day one. The architecture is designed to extend across hybrid and public cloud environments, ensuring that enterprises with mixed deployment models can access the same governed, outcomes-based AI stack without compromise. The result is an end-to-end, governed operating model delivering an outcomes-based service with control, accountability and measurable results.

“Business AI Cloud adoption is seeing exponential growth globally due to its sovereign and open architecture and what enterprises are telling us is that they need business outcomes. Rackspace’s adoption of Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud allows our customers to access all five layers of our offering spanning Inferencing, Data, Knowledge, Model, and Agents, on Rackspace’s secure and governed enterprise AI private cloud. For customers looking for sovereign AI solutions, this is a game changer,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore.

Rackspace has over 20,000 mid-market and enterprise customers spanning industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance and others. Additionally, Uniphore will move select enterprise inferencing workloads to Rackspace’s private cloud to deliver a Sovereign AI offering.

“This Rackspace–Uniphore deal packs real punch for organizations struggling to get beyond AI pilot mode”, said David Cushman, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. “It couples Uniphore’s ‘get-you-going-fast’ AI platform with a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE)-style delivery model and governed private cloud, that gets you to value fast, but with control. That's something most mid-market organizations simply don’t have and will be particularly welcome in regulated industries."

“While the drive to scale AI across enterprise systems is high, many organizations find their progress stalled by the dual challenges of technical complexity and regulatory compliance,” said Brian Jones, Chief Information Officer of Valley Medical Center. “It is a significant milestone to see Rackspace and Uniphore join forces. This partnership can be a game changer for organizations in highly regulated sectors, providing a robust framework to scale AI and extract tangible value from complex data landscapes.”

For customers, this partnership will deliver:

From AI pilot to production at scale : Most enterprises are stuck running AI experiments that never make it to production. This partnership delivers a unified, governed environment spanning infrastructure all the way to agents, enabling the path from pilot to production to be measured in weeks, rather than years.

: Most enterprises are stuck running AI experiments that never make it to production. This partnership delivers a unified, governed environment spanning infrastructure all the way to agents, enabling the path from pilot to production to be measured in weeks, rather than years. Data that is ready for AI: Most enterprises have data, but not in a form that AI can use. Uniphore's data agents accelerate modernization, so enterprise data is structured, clean, and ready to power real workflows, without a multi-year transformation program standing in the way.

Most enterprises have data, but not in a form that AI can use. Uniphore's data agents accelerate modernization, so enterprise data is structured, clean, and ready to power real workflows, without a multi-year transformation program standing in the way. Industry-specific AI that teams can easily deploy: Pre-packaged solutions built on SLMs and agentic workflows provide business teams with a faster path to automation, with governance built in from the start.

Pre-packaged solutions built on SLMs and agentic workflows provide business teams with a faster path to automation, with governance built in from the start. The right compute at the right cost: Enterprises no longer have to over-provision or lock into a single architecture. Rackspace optimizes CPU and GPU environments, enabling each workload to run efficiently.

Learn more here: https://go.rackspace.com/lp/cp/uniphore-partnership

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading hybrid multicloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the Business AI Company that unlocks the agentic enterprise with a complete, composable AI platform spanning agents, models, knowledge, and data. Its platform, the Business AI Cloud, bridges the AI divide between consumer AI and enterprise AI—combining the simplicity of consumer AI with the rigor, security and scalability required for the enterprise. Uniphore allows business users to effortlessly harness AI and deliver results immediately, while providing CIOs the foundation to deliver powerful AI applications that are embedded into workflows, trained on enterprise data.

Trusted by more than 2,000 businesses globally, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and listed on the Deloitte Fast 500, Uniphore delivers on the promise of AI as a transformative force for business. Learn more at www.uniphore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the anticipated benefits, scope, scale, magnitude and performance the partnership may deliver (including customer outcomes and the partnership’s ambition to unlock $100 million in enterprise AI deployments), the impact of reciprocal partner investments, service credits and commitments, and the expected development, availability, and performance of jointly offered solutions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. References to potential or targeted activity levels reflect strategic objectives and expectations and do not represent existing third-party customer contracts, committed backlog, guaranteed revenue, or assured financial performance. Actual results may differ due to, among other things, the parties’ ability to execute joint go-to-market efforts, customer demand, adoption of AI solutions, competitive developments, technological or operational challenges, regulatory changes, economic conditions, and other factors described in Rackspace Technology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com

Tim Harris, tim.harris@uniphore.com