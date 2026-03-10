LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep has become one of the most defining wellness concerns of the decade. In the UK, data from the Mental Health Foundation shows that an average adult has only 3 days a week of good quality sleep. At the same time, consumers are increasingly fatigued by complex, expensive wellness trends that promise quick fixes but rarely address the basics.

Research (n=2,000 UK adults) commissioned by Pukka Herbs, part of Lipton Teas and Infusions, found that 94 per cent of respondents want to return to simpler, more sustainable habits. At the top of the list was sleep, with 72 per cent saying that getting enough rest was the most important habit consistently valued by older generations.

This shift has coincided with rising interest in natural solutions. Caffeine-free herbal teas have emerged as one of the most accessible ways to support the transition from day to night, offering both functional ingredients and a calming evening ritual.

The wider category reflects that demand. Fruit and herbal infusions increased by 7.7 per cent in value to £189.4 million in the latest 52 weeks, while functional teas grew by 12.5 per cent. Chai is now valued at £11.7 million and growing at 8.4 per cent year on year, according to Jonny Briscoe, General Manager UK and Ireland at Lipton Teas and Infusions (NIQ Discover, L52 w/e 01/11/25).

Top Rated Herbal Teas for Sleep in 2026

As of February 2026, we evaluated a wide range of sleep supporting herbal teas on the market, assessing ingredient quality, relevance of key herbs, organic certification and expert formulation to identify the most thoughtfully crafted bedtime blends.

This guide is for:

Adults seeking caffeine-free evening beverages

Individuals experiencing difficulty winding down

Those preferring organic and sustainably sourced products

Consumers seeking simple, repeatable sleep routines

Best Teas for Sleep: Quick Overview

Best Overall: Pukka Herbs Night Time

Best Fruity Tea: Pukka Herbs Night Time Berry

Best for Cosy Evenings: Pukka Herbs Night Time Apple Chai





The Night Time range has consistently ranked among Pukka’s top performing evening blends.

Best Overall: Pukka Herbs Night Time

For those looking for a thoughtfully formulated, caffeine-free herbal tea to support a calm and consistent evening routine, Pukka Herbs Night Time stands out as the best overall organic sleep blend in 2026.

What separates this tea from many generic chamomile blends is the depth and balance of its formulation. Rather than relying on a single calming herb, Pukka Night Time combines chamomile, valerian root and lavender with oat flowering tops, limeflower and tulsi. Each ingredient plays a specific role: chamomile supports relaxation, lavender provides aromatic calm, and valerian the distinctive earthy and musky note. The result is a synergistic blend designed to support both body and mind before bed.

The formulation is carefully proportioned, with oat flowering tops at 30 per cent, chamomile at 18.1 per cent, lavender at 14 per cent, limeflower at 10 per cent and valerian root at 4.9 per cent. This transparency in ingredient percentages distinguishes it from many sleep labelled teas that do not disclose ratios.

In terms of taste, the blend is floral and gently earthy, with a subtle natural sweetness from limeflower and liquorice root. It feels warming rather than overpowering, making it suitable for nightly use.

The tea is naturally caffeine-free, certified organic and includes FairWild certified ingredients such as liquorice and limeflower. All tea bags are home compostable and plastic free.

Pros:

Combines multiple traditionally used calming herbs for balanced support

Transparent ingredient percentages

Certified organic with FairWild certification

Naturally caffeine-free

Compostable tea bags and recyclable packaging





Cons:

Herbal flavour may be too earthy for those who prefer fruitier blends

Requires consistent evening use for best routine reinforcement

Best Fruity Tea: Pukka Herbs Night Time Berry

For those who prefer a lighter, fruity flavour without compromising on calming herbal depth, Pukka Herbs Night Time Berry stands out as the best fruity sleep tea in 2026.

What differentiates Night Time Berry from standard fruit infusions is that it retains a foundation of traditionally used calming herbs while introducing natural berry notes for balance. The blend includes chamomile and lavender at its core, complemented by hibiscus flower, rosehip, blackcurrant and blackberry. This combination allows the tea to remain suitable for evening use while offering a softer, more approachable taste profile.

Chamomile and lavender provide the traditional relaxation base associated with bedtime blends, while hibiscus and rosehip add gentle tartness. Blackcurrant and blackberry contribute natural fruit sweetness without artificial flavourings. The result is a blend that feels lighter than the original Night Time tea but still grounded in calming botanicals.

Ingredient transparency remains strong, with chamomile at 25.5 per cent and hibiscus at 20 per cent. The tea is naturally caffeine-free and made with certified organic ingredients, aligning with the wider Night Time range standards.

In terms of flavour, Night Time Berry is softly fruity with subtle floral undertones.

Pros:

Combines calming chamomile and lavender with natural berry flavours

Lighter and more accessible taste profile

Certified organic and naturally caffeine-free

No artificial flavourings

Transparent ingredient percentages





Cons:

Fruity profile may not appeal to those seeking a classic floral sleep tea





Best for Cosy Evenings: Pukka Herbs Night Time Apple Chai

For those who prefer a warming, spiced evening drink over a traditional floral herbal tea, Pukka Herbs Night Time Apple Chai stands out as the best cosy night time blend in 2026.

What differentiates Night Time Apple Chai from standard chai style drinks is that it delivers the comforting spice profile of chai without caffeine. Rather than relying on black tea, this blend is built on chamomile, limeflower and lemon balm, combined with sweet apple and cinnamon to create warmth without stimulation.

Chamomile forms the calming foundation at 37 per cent of the blend, supported by lemon balm at 7 per cent and limeflower. Wild apple contributes natural sweetness at 9 per cent, while sweet cinnamon bark at 6 per cent, alongside star anise and clove bud, provides gentle spice. Rooibos leaf enhances the taste body and roundness without introducing caffeine.

This balance allows the tea to feel indulgent and comforting while remaining suitable for evening use. Unlike traditional chai blends that contain black tea, Night Time Apple Chai is naturally caffeine-free and made with certified organic ingredients.

In terms of flavour, the profile is warm and softly spiced, with sweet apple at the forefront and cinnamon offering a gentle heat. It feels richer than purely floral sleep teas, making it particularly appealing during colder months or for those looking to replace a caffeinated evening chai ritual.

Pros:

Warming, chai flavour without caffeine

High chamomile content for traditional relaxation support

Naturally caffeine-free and certified organic

Balanced sweetness from apple with gentle spice

Suitable replacement for evening black tea chai





Cons:

A sweeter flavour profile than more traditional herbal teas





A well crafted bedtime blend is more than a list of herbs. Ratios matter, and so does synergy. Pukka Herbs master herbalists have refined their Night Time blends over many years. These formulation decisions distinguish carefully blended teas from generic sleep labelled teas.

Why Ingredients Matter

Not all herbal teas are formulated for sleep. Some focus on digestion, immune support or flavour. When selecting a bedtime tea, the ingredient list is important.

Eleonora Zoani, Senior Herbal Blending Manager explains:

“Chamomile is one of the most widely used relaxation herbs globally. It has traditionally been used to calm an anxious mind, ease digestive discomfort and encourage restful sleep. That is why Pukka Herbs Night Time teas all contain it.

Lavender is known for its soothing aroma and calming essential oils. It is traditionally used to ease tension and promote relaxation before bed.

Quality Credentials

Pukka Herbs was founded in 2001 with a focus on organic, ethically sourced herbs.

The company holds Fair for Life certification, achieving a 91.5 per cent score in 2024. It has been FairWild certified since 2012 and has donated over £5.4 million to environmental and social causes since 2015. Through partnership with TreeSisters, more than 1.65 million trees have been funded since 2017.

All Pukka Herbs tea bags are certified home compostable and plastic free. Packaging is recyclable.

Eleonora Zoani, Senior Herbal Blending Manager at Lipton Teas, states that reconnecting with nature through daily herbal rituals allows people to harness the properties of herbs in a grounded and accessible way.

Supporting an Evening Routine

There are two distinct mechanisms at play when drinking a night time herbal tea: the physiological effect of the herbs themselves and the behavioural signal created by the ritual.

Consistency is fundamental to sleep hygiene. Repeating the same cues in the same order each evening helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm by reinforcing a predictable wind down sequence. Over time, the brain begins to associate those cues with rest.

Herbal tea is particularly effective because it combines sensory, behavioural and physiological signals in one simple act. The warmth of the drink can complement the body’s natural transition toward rest. The aroma of herbs such as lavender and chamomile provides an immediate calming sensory cue. The act of sitting down, holding a warm cup and pausing for several minutes creates a deliberate transition away from stimulation and towards rest.

Unlike supplements, which are consumed quickly, or digital relaxation tools, which often involve screens, tea requires time and stillness. That pause becomes part of the preparation for sleep.

According to Ayurvedic principles, the hours between 10 pm and 2 am are traditionally associated with physical restoration. Establishing a calming, caffeine-free tea ritual from around 9 pm helps create a clear boundary between daytime activity and nighttime recovery.

In this way, tea is not simply a beverage. It becomes a behavioural anchor that signals safety, calm and closure at the end of the day.

Final Thoughts

As of February 2026, sleep remains one of the most frequently reported wellness concerns in the UK. With an average adult having only three days a week with good quality sleep and growing fatigue around complex wellness routines, the shift back to simple, evidence informed habits has never been more relevant.

Better sleep does not require an elaborate regimen. It requires consistency, credible ingredients and a routine the body can recognise. A thoughtfully formulated, caffeine-free herbal tea combines all three: traditionally used calming herbs, organic quality standards and a nightly ritual that signals the end of the day.

Pukka Herbs Night Time blends bring together centuries of plant wisdom, modern formulation expertise and certified organic sourcing. With carefully balanced ratios of chamomile, valerian, lavender and complementary herbs, alongside FairWild and Fair for Life credentials, the range offers more than flavour. It offers structure, ritual and reassurance in a market often crowded with generic sleep labelled products.

Simple habits to support better sleep include:

Going to bed and waking at the same time each day

Reducing screen exposure in the hour before sleep

Spending time in natural daylight

Practising gentle breathing exercises

Enjoying a calming, caffeine-free herbal tea 30 to 60 minutes before bed





About Pukka Herbs

Pukka Herbs is dedicated to crafting delicious organic teas, connecting people to the magical

secrets of powerful herbs, from rise to rest. Their team of world leading herbal experts blend

the finest organic ingredients using a mastery of science, traditional and Ayurvedic wisdom

to create a range of herbal symphonies that nurture with every delicious sip.

Since its founding in 2001, Pukka Herbs has ensured their organic ingredients are always sourced fairly, ethically, and sustainably from around the globe. This is guaranteed by Fair for Life and FairWild. Two of the fairest, most equitable and transparent fair trade systems in the

world. From supporting environmental not-for-profits, to recyclable packaging and home compostable tea bags, Pukka Herbs is passionate in its mission to do things differently to minimise our impact on the planet. One cup at a time.

For more information, visit www.pukkaherbs.com or follow us on social media at @pukkaherbs

Editor’s notes:

All Pukka Herbs products are certified organic.

1,150 tonnes of organic herbs were purchased by Pukka Herbs in 2023.

Pukka Herbs has been FairWild certified since 2012 and Fair for Life certified since 2016.

Achieving a 91.5% Fair for Life score in 2024 (for 2023), one of the highest scores in

the EU.

Pukka Herbs actively invests in environmental non-for-profits, having donated over £5.4

million to environmental and social causes since 2015.

Since 2017, Pukka Herbs has funded the planting of over 1.65 million trees through its

partnership with TreeSisters.

Pukka Herbs uses FSC certified paper and board for its tea packaging.

100% of Pukka Herbs tea packaging is recyclable and the tea bags are certified home

compostable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What tea is best for sleep?

The best teas for sleep are those that are naturally caffeine-free and contain herbs traditionally used to support relaxation, such as chamomile, lavender, valerian root, limeflower and oat flowering tops. Pukka Herbs Night Time is a well regarded option, blended by herbal experts with these ingredients working together. The key is choosing a blend specifically formulated for evening use rather than a general wellness or flavour tea.

Does herbal tea actually help you sleep?

For many people, yes, in two ways. First, certain herbs (such as chamomile and lavender) contain plant compounds traditionally used to support relaxation. Second, the ritual of making and drinking a warm, caffeine-free tea in the evening helps signal that it is time to slow down. Herbal tea is not a sedative, but as part of a calm evening routine, it can make a meaningful difference.

When should I drink night time tea?

Ideally, around 30 to 60 minutes before you plan to sleep. This supports a consistent wind down routine and reduces the likelihood of needing a bathroom visit during the night.

How do I brew Pukka Night Time teas for the best flavour?

As a guideline the herbal tea blends are designed to be brewed for up to 15 mins depending on preferred flavour strength.

As a general rule, the optimum infusion time is between 5-10 minutes. If using freshly boiled water the herbs infuse fairly quickly (within 5-6 minutes) and steeping for longer will not increase the benefit of the herbs within the tea. Also after this time the flavour may be altered.

All brewing instructions relate to one teabag per standard mug – up to approx. 250ml per teabag.

Does Pukka Night Time tea contain caffeine?

No. All Pukka Herbs Night Time blends are naturally caffeine-free and contain no black tea, green tea or other caffeinated ingredients.

What is the difference between Pukka Herbs Night Time, Night Time Berry and Night Time Apple Chai?

All three are designed for evening use and share a foundation of calming organic herbs. The difference is mainly flavour:

Night Time: classic floral, gently earthy.

Night Time Berry: lighter and fruity, with soft berry notes.

Night Time Apple Chai: warming and spiced, with apple and cinnamon.





What are the main ingredients in Pukka Herbs Night Time?

The blend includes chamomile, lavender, valerian root, oat flowering tops, limeflower and tulsi.

What does valerian root taste like in tea?

Valerian root has a distinctive earthy, slightly sweet, aromatic flavour. In Pukka Herbs Night Time, it is balanced by the floral sweetness of chamomile and limeflower, alongside oat flowering tops and lavender, to create a well rounded cup.

Can I drink herbal sleep tea every night?

For most healthy adults, yes. Herbal sleep teas are gentle and naturally caffeine-free, making them suitable for regular use. If you have any health concerns or take medication, it is worth checking with a healthcare professional, as some herbs (including valerian) may interact with certain medicines.

Will herbal sleep tea make me feel groggy in the morning?

Pukka Herbs Night Time teas are designed to support relaxation rather than cause sedation. They are intended to help you wind down naturally without next day grogginess.

What should I avoid in a bedtime tea?

Avoid caffeine (including black tea, green tea and matcha) in the evening. It is also worth checking for herbs that may be more likely to prompt night time bathroom trips. Not all “calm” or “wellness” blends are formulated specifically for sleep, so always read the ingredient list.

Can herbal tea replace good sleep habits?

Herbal tea works best as part of a wider routine. Helpful habits include going to bed and waking at the same time each day, reducing screen time in the hour before sleep, and building a consistent wind down routine.

Is Pukka Herbs Night Time tea organic?

Yes. All Pukka Herbs teas, including the Night Time range, are certified organic.

