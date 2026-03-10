FBS Global Limited Engages Crescendo Communications for Investor Relations Services

Singapore, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) (“FBS” or the “Company”), a green building contractor and interior fit-out specialist with more than 30 years of operating history, today announced that it has engaged Crescendo Communications, LLC, a New York-based strategic advisory firm, to provide investor relations services and support the Company’s capital markets communications strategy.

Under the engagement, Crescendo Communications will work with FBS Global’s management team to enhance communication with institutional investors, research analysts and the broader investment community. The engagement will focus on strengthening market visibility, supporting investor outreach initiatives and assisting with strategic messaging around the Company’s operational execution and long-term growth objectives.

Kelvin Ang, Chief Executive Officer of FBS Global, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Crescendo Communications as we continue to build our presence in the U.S. capital markets. As we execute on our secured project pipeline and expand participation in technically demanding commercial and public infrastructure developments, effective communication with the investment community is increasingly important. Crescendo brings significant experience supporting public companies, and we believe their expertise will help strengthen our investor engagement efforts.”

David Waldman, President of Crescendo Communications, added, “FBS Global has built a strong reputation for delivering technically complex construction and building systems projects. With its growing project pipeline and focus on high-specification commercial and public infrastructure developments, the Company is well positioned to expand its visibility among U.S. investors. We look forward to working closely with the FBS team to help communicate its strategy, operational execution and long-term growth opportunity to the investment community.”

About FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) is a construction and building systems specialist focused on high-specification, execution-driven projects across commercial, industrial and public sector markets. The Company delivers technically complex additions and alterations (A&A), retrofitting, insulation systems, lead-lined drywall partitions, false ceiling installations, and integrated interior build-outs.

With more than two decades of operating experience, FBS targets projects requiring precision engineering, regulatory compliance expertise and coordinated multi-system execution. The Company is focused on expanding its secured project pipeline, increasing participation in public infrastructure works, and driving disciplined, execution-led growth.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.fbsglobal.com.sg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding project execution, anticipated revenue realization, growth strategy, expansion plans and future performance. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to project execution, customer performance, regulatory requirements, competition and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: fbgl@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: +1 212-671-1020