Evkeeza (Regeneron) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The Evkeeza market market is poised for significant growth, driven by both historic and forecast period trends. Past growth was largely due to the limited effectiveness of traditional statins and early biologic lipid therapies addressing unmet needs in HoFH patients.

Looking ahead, a major contributor will be increased genetic screening for lipid disorders, greater adoption of biologics, and improved reimbursement for rare diseases.

Key future trends include the expansion of monoclonal antibody therapies and focus on rare lipid disorders. The rise in precision lipid-lowering treatments and targeted ANGPTL3 inhibitors also promise improved outcomes for severe hypercholesterolemia. With genetic disorders on the rise, driven by advanced diagnostics and environmental factors, there is an increased demand for therapies like Evkeeza, which targets HoFH by inhibiting ANGPTL3 to lower LDL cholesterol.

The growing approval of personalized drugs, supported by biotech advancements and streamlined regulatory processes, is set to bolster Evkeeza's market presence. In 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments, a leap from the six approvals in 2022. Regulatory approval efforts are critical, as evidenced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' receipt of FDA approval in 2023 for Evkeeza for children aged 5 to 11 years with HoFH. This marked a significant milestone as the first ANGPTL3 inhibitor approved for this age group, offering a viable treatment option for about 1,300 children in the U.S.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years. Regions under analysis include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with focus countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, China, and India.

Tariffs have impacted the Evkeeza market, influencing monoclonal antibody production costs and affecting regions reliant on imported biologics, particularly Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe. While this may impact affordability and access, it also sparks localized biologics production and regional supply chain investments.

The Evkeeza market report offers comprehensive insights, including the industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors, market trends, and growth opportunities, allowing stakeholders to navigate the present and future landscape effectively. Evkeeza is predominantly used to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, distributed through multiple channels like hospital and specialty pharmacies, and available in forms such as IV infusions and SC injections.

Market competitors include products like Repatha and Praluent, with market value defined by revenues from these and related goods sold directly to end customers or intermediaries. The value arises from geographical sales irrespective of production location, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Indication: Primary Hypercholesterolemia; Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Route Of Administration: Intravenous (IV) Infusion, Self-Administration, Subcutaneous (SC) Administration, Hospital Infusion Centers, Ambulatory Care Settings

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Companies Mentioned: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes market size and growth relative to related markets, GDP ratios, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Provides historic and forecast data at country and regional levels, plus competitor market shares.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Expansion of Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Rising Focus on Rare Lipid Disorders

Growth in Precision Lipid Lowering Treatments

Increasing Use of Targeted Angptl3 Inhibitors

Improved Outcomes in Severe Hypercholesterolemia

Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

