Health Monitor Network Appoints Louise DeBellonia Chief Human Resources Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Montvale, New Jersey, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the trusted leader and innovator in point of care (POC) marketing, announced the appointment of Louise DeBellonia as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. This strategic addition to the executive team comes as Health Monitor continues its dramatic growth trajectory. With almost 25 percent employee workforce growth this year, the company is investing intentionally in the leadership and organizational infrastructure required to scale.

DeBellonia brings more than three decades of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition leadership experience across global enterprises and private equity-backed healthcare and digital health organizations. She began her career at AT&T, where she spent more than 15 years building a strong foundation within a complex, large-scale organization. Across subsequent leadership positions, DeBellonia has developed deep expertise in scaling teams, leading organizational design and acquisition integration and transformation during periods of rapid growth.

“Louise joins Health Monitor at a pivotal moment in our growth story,” said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network. “As we continue to expand our capabilities and invest in innovation, we are intentionally strengthening our leadership team. Louise’s experience building organizational structure and aligning talent strategy to business objectives makes her uniquely suited to help us shape the next chapter of Health Monitor’s growth. Moreover, Louise is a people-first leader, which fits nicely in our culture where we are proud to have won the prestigious Great Place to Work award six consecutive times.”

Throughout her career, DeBellonia has served as a trusted thought partner to CEOs and executive teams, helping shape high-performance, people-first cultures. Her expertise spans strategic workforce planning, talent management, succession planning, leadership development and employee experience optimization—capabilities central to building Health Monitor’s organizational foundation as it continues to scale.

“I’m honored to join Health Monitor Network at such an exciting time in its growth,” said DeBellonia. “HMN’s commitment to putting people first and fostering a culture grounded in transparency, initiative, teamwork and humility deeply resonates with me. I believe strong organizations are built when people feel heard, supported and empowered to contribute at their highest level. I look forward to partnering with our leadership team to continue building the organizational capability, culture and talent strategy that will enable both our business and our employees to thrive.”

DeBellonia will report directly to CEO David Paragamian and lead all aspects of Human Resources, including talent strategy, organizational design, workforce planning, leadership development and employee experience.

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.

Attachment