G-Spot YCM wins again at the 42nd Primo Cup in Monaco

MONACO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot) of YCM triumphed for the third year running at the 42nd Primo Cup–UBS Trophy, after three days of racing in Monaco.

Organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with UBS and with the support of Monaco City Hall and equipment supplier North Sails, the event brought together over 300 sailors from ten nations competing in three classes: J/70, Smeralda 888, Longtze Premier. The Cape 31 class was also there for a demonstration.

After 19 races across the fleets, the standings took shape, particularly in the J/70 class, the largest of the regatta. Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot) secured his third victory in the event and claimed the Perpetual Trophy, awarded each year to the winner of the most represented class. This was also his fourth win, a record.

“Out of 40 boats, around 20 are at a very high level, so the racing is very challenging and very fun,” Serena di Lapigio said. “We had very different weather conditions. In the end everything went well and it is the fourth time we have won the Primo Cup. We are proud of this.” Second place went to the French Euro Voiles and third place to the Swiss Situationship.

Pierre Casiraghi, vice president of the Yacht Club de Monaco, said the event also reflects the club’s effort to develop younger sailors.

“I’m always happy to see racing at the club. It’s special for me because this is where I started sailing,” Casiraghi said. “The idea is to involve as many young sailors as possible, bring them onto bigger boats and make sure they continue sailing and racing.”

He added that the club aims to provide sailors with the equipment and coaching needed to develop in the sport and hopes to attract more classes to future editions.

The regatta took place in a wide range of conditions, with strong easterly winds on the opening day followed by lighter breezes for the final races.

Launched in 1985 by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Primo Cup has become a regular early-season fixture on the international one-design sailing calendar.

For the J/70 fleet, the regatta also marked the final stage of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series. After four events held between November and March, G-Spot secured the overall 2025-2026 title. The Monegasque crew finished ahead of Fraser Yachts, skippered by Pierrik Devic, and Charisma V H992 Sailing Team, skippered by Nico Poons.

In the Longtze Premier class, Switzerland’s Shensu topped the overall standings.

The Smeralda 888 fleet, which opened its season in Monaco, saw close racing throughout the regatta. Millenium Falcon won the class ahead of Vamos mi Amor of Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, Class President, and Canard à l’Orange.

The Primo Cup remains one of the main fixtures on Monaco’s sailing calendar, bringing together international one-design fleets at the start of the Mediterranean racing season. The competition will return next season from 4 to 7 March 2027.

Before then YCM continues its programme with several major events including the first Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting Rendezvous (21-24 March 2026), organised in partnership with The Explorers Club of New York. For four days, some hundred explorers, captains, scientists, engineers and owners will get together in Monaco to share their experiences and work on maritime exploration and innovation. The event kicks off on Saturday 21 March with the inaugural Yachting Student Fair. Open to the public from 10.00am to 5.00pm (free on registration), the fair is aimed at middle school, sixth formers and students as well as recent graduates. It aims to highlight the many career opportunities in the yachting and maritime industries and bring to life a still often misunderstood sector.

